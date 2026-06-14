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Marc Toureille visiting Armenia with his mother Diane Kupelian
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Floortime USA Expands to Armenia to Help Children with Special Needs

by
Haykaram Nahapetyan
80
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BETHESDA, Md. — Jake Greenspan began working with children with special needs while he was still a high school student. As the son of Dr. Stanley Greenspan, who developed the Floortime methodology for treating children with autism and developmental disabilities, Jake said that he was involved from an early age “working with interns and doing direct research.”

The cover of Jake Greenspan’s book, which will be translated and printed in Armenia

In 2010, together with a colleague, Jake established the Floortime Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Today, Floortime is expanding its reach to Armenia.

“We founded the Floortime Center and we were providing Floortime therapy every day, often for eight hours at a time, we began bringing in more therapists. One of them is Marc Toureille, who is Armenian and has recently been working to make Floortime more accessible in Armenia,” Jake noted.

Marc Toureille is perhaps better known as the hip-hop artist Marc 2Ray. He has written and performed songs about the Armenian Genocide and the resilience of the Armenian people, including appearance at Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Times Square, New York. While his music has brought him public recognition, Toureille’s every-day job is that of a therapist. He has been working with Floortime for the past 12 years.

“In 2024, during a visit to Armenia, I had the opportunity to give a presentation at the Emili Aregak Center for Children with Special Needs in Gyumri and work with their staff,” Marc said, recalling how his cooperation with colleagues in Armenia began.

Over time, that cooperation expanded. Marc donated part of the proceeds from his Honoring the Hye music video to Emili Aregak “to support the important work they do.”

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Jake also visited Armenia in 2024 to attend the wedding of an Armenian friend. As he recalls, he fell in love with the country and its people, “who are so friendly and warm.” Upon returning to the United States, he began seriously considering ways to support Armenia’s professional community in the field of developmental therapy.

Now Jake is preparing for another visit. Next week, he will travel to Armenia to work with the ArBeS Pediatric Rehabilitation and Development Center in Yerevan.

“We are trying to spread my father’s work as far and wide as possible,” Jake said.

As part of this effort, the team is working on translating Jake’s “The Floortime Manual” into Armenian.

“I hope this will lead to additional trips to Armenia. My goal is not to turn this into some big business in Yerevan. My goal is to hand this off to passionate and caring professionals in Armenia,” Jake summarized.

The accompanying video segment includes footage from the Armenian Mirror-Spectator interviews with Jake Greenspan and Marc Toureille.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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