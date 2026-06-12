ADLP Coordinated Press Declaration

Based only on the election results revealed by June 9, the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Coordinated Press declares the following.

The elections to the National Assembly of Armenia took place in an exceptionally tense atmosphere on Sunday, June 7.

The final results of the elections are not yet known. They are subject to review due to violations of various electoral rules.

Therefore, with this statement, we would like to state the following provisionally and yet with a fair degree of certainty: the following groups will enter parliament in order of the number of votes received: Civil Contract, Strong Armenia, Armenia Alliance, Prosperous Armenia and probably also Wings of Unity.

While it is certain that the Civil Contract led by Nikol Pashinyan will be able to form a government, its ability to make constitutional changes will likely be severely limited once the final results are announced.

The disputes over the violation of electoral rules will likely remain unresolved for a long time.