Prof. Anna Ohanyan Earns Third Fulbright Award

EASTON, Mass. — Anna Ohanyan, Stonehill College’s Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science & International Relations, has received the prestigious Fulbright Global Scholar Award, which allows U.S. academics and professionals to engage in multi-country, multi-regional projects. This is the third Fulbright honor of her career.

“The Fulbright is an impactful program and an important tool of U.S. foreign policy in promoting global understanding through research and teaching,” she said. “I feel privileged to be part of the Fulbright community. I was both thrilled and humbled to receive this honor.”

The award will support her current book project, which seeks to challenge widely accepted understandings of how states navigate a world order that is simultaneously fragmenting and realigning.

“Understanding how smaller states and middle powers develop and operate in the shadow of great power competition is a central question driving this research,” she said. “It is an important one, because examining the behavior and survival strategies of these states at a time of heightened great power competition can help generate policy insights for a more stable and peaceful global order.”

As part of the project, Ohanyan will spend five months conducting research in Armenia. She will also expand her fieldwork to Japan and East Asia, building on research she previously conducted in South Korea and Turkey through Stonehill’s Richard B. Finnegan Fund.

Ohanyan emphasized that her efforts will better position her to contribute to public discourse that supports the peaceful management of ongoing global order transitions.