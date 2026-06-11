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Mirror-Spectator Seeks Summer Interns

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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WATERTOWN — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator is looking for summer interns.

The internship, which will be paid, will be funded by the Armenian Students’ Association.

The six-week internship will start in mid-July and go through August, though it would be possible to start earlier. The stipend is $150 per month.

All applicants should be in college or graduate school. They need not be journalism majors.

“We love working with young interns, who have helped us by writing stories, posting on social media and other tasks,” said Mirror-Spectator editor Alin K. Gregorian. “In turn, we can impart many skills, including improved writing, research and contacts with people who work in their fields.”

Mirror-Spectator managing editor Aram Arkun declared: “This is a chance for students to try their hand at journalism, polish and publish their writing, and work on a variety of other tasks that make modern newspapers accessible and entertaining to audiences of all ages. Along the way, we try to make it an enjoyable summer.”

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The internship may be done in person or long distance, though the former is preferred.

Fluent knowledge of English is vital.

If interested, email tcadirector@aol.com or alin@mirrorspectator.com.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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