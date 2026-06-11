Meet Serena Abou Sefian, the Lebanese-Armenian Model Opening Fendi’s AW26 Show

PARIS (Vogue Arabia) — It’s every model’s dream to open a runway show for a major luxury house — to be the first face, the first silhouette, the woman who sets the tone for an entire season. For 20-year-old Serena Abou Sefian, that moment arrived at the very start of her career when she opened the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2026 show, signing an exclusive with the Roman house in the process.

But Serena’s story begins far from Milan — in Bourj Hammoud.

Born to fully Armenian parents raised in Lebanon, Serena grew up in a home where Armenian and Lebanese identities weren’t distinct categories but a seamless blend. “I thought everyone experienced their home the same way,” she says. “But as I matured, I realized that wasn’t the case.”

The Lebanese-Armenian community, though small, is tightly knit — almost its own ecosystem. From the schools children attend to the circles they socialize in, life often unfolds within that shared cultural space. Serena spent her earliest years in Bourj Hammoud living with her grandparents alongside her sister while her parents worked. Her grandmother walked them to school and back; her grandfather slipped her pocket money she would promptly negotiate into a stop at the dollar shop. “I was very convincing even as a child,” she laughs — a quality that would later serve her well.

As she grew older, her family moved to Antelias. She attended two Armenian schools before enrolling for a freshman semester at Haigazian University. Fashion was always present in her life, though not in an obvious way. “I was always interested in fashion, but not necessarily the modeling side of it,” she says. “There was a part of me that wanted it, but I never said it out loud because I didn’t want to sound vain.”

Instead, she gravitated toward what felt attainable. During quarantine, she took a fashion design course, imagining that design might be a more realistic entry point into the industry. If modeling hadn’t intervened, she suspects she would have pursued digital marketing — not out of passion, but because it felt safe. “When you don’t know what you want to do, you pick the safest option.”