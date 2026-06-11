Exploring Memories and Identity in ‘Interconnection’

GLENDALE — Lusine Saakyan’s latest exhibition, “Interconnection,” opened at the Glenmark Art Gallery on June 4 and will be on display until July 3.

In her latest collection, Saakyan tells a story through her art about memory, identity, heritage and place, inviting viewers to reflect on their own connections to their Armenian lineage.

“Interconnection” is an extension of Saakyan’s 2024 collection exploring Armenian petroglyphs, a body of works rooted in heritage, ancestry and the enduring spirit of its people, highlighting resilience that can inspire viewers.

Through this exhibit, Saakyan traces the dialogue between petroglyph and textile as an act of cultural resilience — a reminder that documentation did not end in stone. It adapted, softened and lived on in Armenian textiles.

Saakyan said, “My vibrant and healing approach to art stems from my multifaceted life as an artist, educator and mother. I view art as a crucial element of everyday life, providing not just beauty but also balance and transformative energy.” She added, “My personal journey in art began as a therapeutic hobby that blossomed into a significant aspect of my life, leading to numerous solo exhibitions.”

Saakyan has had many solo exhibitions, commissioned works and contributions to many community charities. Her artworks reflect the emotional contrasts she experienced, often portraying serene, uplifting scenes, nature and flower bouquet compositions that belie the turmoil she faced. She is a self-taught artist who moved to the United States in 1991.