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Lusine Saakyan near her art (photo by Karine Armen)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Exploring Memories and Identity in ‘Interconnection’

by
Karine Armen
171
0

GLENDALE — Lusine Saakyan’s latest exhibition, “Interconnection,” opened at the Glenmark Art Gallery on June 4 and will be on display until July 3.

In her latest collection, Saakyan tells a story through her art about memory, identity, heritage and place, inviting viewers to reflect on their own connections to their Armenian lineage.

“Interconnection” is an extension of Saakyan’s 2024 collection exploring Armenian petroglyphs, a body of works rooted in heritage, ancestry and the enduring spirit of its people, highlighting resilience that can inspire viewers.

Through this exhibit, Saakyan traces the dialogue between petroglyph and textile as an act of cultural resilience — a reminder that documentation did not end in stone. It adapted, softened and lived on in Armenian textiles.

Saakyan said, “My vibrant and healing approach to art stems from my multifaceted life as an artist, educator and mother. I view art as a crucial element of everyday life, providing not just beauty but also balance and transformative energy.” She added, “My personal journey in art began as a therapeutic hobby that blossomed into a significant aspect of my life, leading to numerous solo exhibitions.”

Saakyan has had many solo exhibitions, commissioned works and contributions to many community charities. Her artworks reflect the emotional contrasts she experienced, often portraying serene, uplifting scenes, nature and flower bouquet compositions that belie the turmoil she faced. She is a self-taught artist who moved to the United States in 1991.

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Rediscovering her roots and gaining new insights as an adult through her ancestral Armenian petroglyphs, carpets, rugs and textiles has pivoted her from creating stylized decorative art to research-based works that shed light on Armenian heritage. Saakyan’s professional background as a director in early childhood education for over a decade complements her artistic endeavors.

She developed a unique art education program tailored to children’s art appreciation, fostering their creativity and reflecting her dedication to nurturing growth and understanding in her community.

Lusine with the curator Kevin Briggs (photo by Karine Armen)

She resides in Glendale, a city with a vibrant Armenian community, where she regularly contributes to her cultural heritage. Saakyan’s petroglyphs are more than carvings in stone; they were the earliest visual record of Armenian ancestry. In the Armenian Highlands, documentation of what was witnessed — the rhythm of the seasons, celestial illuminators, sacred animals, ritual life, elemental forces. Engravings were coded in the visual language of survival, reverence and cosmology.

Centuries later, that same visual language reemerged in Armenian rugs and carpets. Saakyan adds, “If petroglyphs were carved from memory, rugs became woven memories”. The patterns in Armenian textiles were not decorative accidents; they are encoded continuations of ancestral observation. The sun and moon, mountains and water, fertility symbols, protective motifs and elemental forms migrated from rock surfaces into warp and weft. What was once etched into stone became embedded into daily life — beneath our feet, within our homes, carried through generations.

Hratch Koziboyekian, the president of the Armenian Rug Society and an expert on woven arts, discussed Saakyan’s art and said, “Lusine’s art, the vibrant world of contemporary art, is inspired by the global phenomenon of Armenian rug weaving. For centuries, Armenian rugs have captivated the world with their intricate geometric patterns and rich symbolism, becoming highly sought-after treasures in prestigious collections worldwide. This exclusive exhibition showcases how these globally celebrated textile traditions are reborn in stunning, modern masterpieces.”

Kevin Briggs, General Manager of the Glenmark Gallery, said, “It was great to invite Lusine back to the Glenmark Art Gallery as she was first with us back in 2022.” He continued, “Lusine’s art has evolved, her medium from acrylic painting to embroidered textile artwork has emerged. We hung the work a few days ago and she has received compliments from viewers and great reviews. ”

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