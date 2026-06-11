AIWA New England Hosts Two Events with Two Sets of Sister Entrepreneurs

BOSTON — This spring, the New England chapter of the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) New England hosted two sold-out events highlighting Armenian women entrepreneurs and celebrating the power of women supporting women. Both events featured immigrant sisters who have successfully built businesses through passion, resilience and creativity.

In April, AIWA New England partnered with Valentina Day Spa in Belmont for an evening centered around wellness and entrepreneurship while bringing women together for skincare education, self-care discussions, networking and community building. The event was hosted by sisters Armine Manukyan and Narine Kyuregyan, owners of Valentina Day Spa, who grew up in Armenia. Prior to opening their spa, Kyuregyan had worked as a dermatologist, while Manukyan was an assistant executive director in higher education and has served as principal of the Erebuni Armenian School in Belmont for more than 15 years.

Guests participated in skin analysis sessions and interactive skincare discussions led by expert estheticians, while also learning more about the sisters’ entrepreneurial journey.

“By opening their doors to AIWA New England, Valentina Day Spa demonstrated the importance of women-owned businesses giving back to the community and investing in the success of other women,” Manukyan said.

In May, AIWA New England hosted another sold-out event in partnership with Boston Flower Lab, owned by sisters Anna and Gayane Sargsyan. The evening celebrated the journeys of women entrepreneurs while guests participated in a floral arrangement masterclass and learned the art of floral design.

Anna and Gayane were born in Armenia and raised in Moscow. By profession, Anna is a dentist who practiced for several years, while Gayane is a lawyer who previously worked in banking. Despite their different careers, they always shared a love for flowers. Gayane, in particular, developed a passion for floral design and pursued courses to deepen her expertise. After moving to the United States, the sisters decided to follow that passion together and launched Boston Flower Lab.