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Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan voting, Yerevan, June 8, 2026
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Russia Condemns Election Result, While EU Hails Pashinyan Victory

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — On Monday, June 8, Russia and the European Union offered diametrically opposite statements regarding the parliamentary elections in Armenian on June 7, each reflecting on Armenia’s apparent pivot away from Russia and toward the West.

Underscoring its deepening rift with the Armenian government, Russia said on Monday, June 8, that the weekend parliamentary elections in Armenia were not democratic and exposed a “noticeable” decline in public support for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Unlike European leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in no rush to congratulate Pashinyan despite the release of preliminary official results giving victory to the country’s ruling Civil Contract party.

“We are waiting for the final results,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that Moscow is also taking note of “numerous irregularities” reported during the ballot. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, went further, deploring “unprecedented pressure on the opposition and interference from the West, primarily the European Union.”

“The entire election campaign and the voting process itself took place amid harsh repression by the Armenian authorities against opposition parties and movements, their activists and supporters,” Zakharova said in a statement. “The Armenian Apostolic Church, traditionally deeply revered in the country, also came under attack. All of this constitutes a flagrant violation by Yerevan of democratic principles and procedures for holding free elections.”

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Zakharova also said that Pashinyan’s party did not gain a “monopoly on power,” apparently alluding to the official results that showed it winning just under half of the vote.

“Moreover, compared to the previous electoral cycle, its support [by Armenians] has noticeably declined,” she claimed.

Russian-Armenian tensions rose further in the run-up to the June 7 elections, with Moscow saying that Yerevan can no longer remain part of a Russian-led trade bloc while seeking to eventually join the EU. It imposed de facto bans on the vast majority of Armenian-made products exported to Russia.

Pashinyan criticized the embargo during the election campaign while downplaying its impact on the Armenian economy and pledging to get the Russians to lift it shortly after the polls. He said he is planning to visit Moscow for more talks with Putin.

EU Hails Armenian Election Outcome:

The European Union on Monday congratulated Pashinyan on winning Armenia’s weekend parliamentary elections and reaffirmed support for his pro-Western foreign policy.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“The people of Armenia have voted for a future built on peace, stability and stronger cooperation with their neighbors and the world,” EU Council President Antonio Costa said in a congratulatory message also posted on X.

“You can be proud of your role in strengthening Armenia’s resilience, stability and prosperity,” he wrote to Pashinyan.

“We deeply value our partnership with a democratic Armenia that is drawing ever closer to Europe,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said for her part. “Armenia can count on us.”

Von der Leyen and Costa met with Pashinyan in Yerevan on May 5 for what was billed as the first EU-Armenia summit. It came the day after a European Political Community summit also held in the Armenian capital.

The gatherings were interpreted by the Armenian opposition as an EU endorsement of Pashinyan ahead of the June 7 elections. The Hayastan alliance, one of the main opposition election contenders, accused the EU of effectively meddling in “Armenia’s internal political processes.”

Opposition leaders have for years accused the West of turning a blind eye to what they call gross human rights abuses in Armenia for geopolitical considerations. During the parliamentary race, some of them deplored the lack of EU reaction to mass arrests of their activists and supporters on vote-buying charges strongly denied by them. The arrests continued on election day.

The European summits also contributed to a further deterioration of Armenia’s relations with Russia, its traditional allies irked by the Armenian government’s desire to join the European Union. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 9 that the South Caucasus nation should choose “as soon as possible” between European integration and its continued membership in a Russian-led trade bloc essential for the Armenian economy.

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