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The Trump Administration and Pre-election Armenia

by
Suren Sargsyan
199
0

Only a few days remain until Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections, and the domestic political environment is becoming increasingly tense, given the intensity of the political competition and the reports of alleged repression being raised by opposition groups and regularly circulating on social media and news outlets. What is particularly noteworthy is that the outcome of Armenia’s elections has attracted significant attention from both Russia and the United States, with each country publicly expressing its views regarding the political developments taking place in Armenia.

In Russia’s case, this interest is understandable. Moscow seeks to gain a clearer understanding of the future trajectory of Armenia’s relations with the European Union and the broader geopolitical direction the country may take following the elections. Therefore, Russia is putting some pressure on Armenia threatening with sanctions on Armenian products in Russian markets. I would suggest, however, focusing on US policy toward Armenia, as it differs significantly from anything we have previously witnessed from earlier American administrations since 1992. The current US approach represents a notable departure from the traditional patterns of Washington’s engagement with Armenia and merits closer examination.

Within only a few weeks, the United States has expressed direct support for Armenia’s prime minister on three separate occasions and in different forms. This is, of course, unprecedented, as it is difficult to recall any instance in which support for an Armenian leader or the representative of an opposition was voiced at the level of the US president or secretary of state. Yet all of this has occurred within just the past few weeks. Even if we set aside Vice President JD Vance’s visit and his direct statement of support, we must also take into account Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit and the support he expressed regarding the prime minister’s reelection, followed by President Trump’s social media post and then Rubio’s subsequent remarks during Senate discussions. It is difficult to remember anything comparable in Armenia’s modern history.

Many have described this as extraordinary support, while others have viewed it as a direct interference in Armenia’s internal affairs. However, I believe the underlying reason is that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has fully committed himself to advancing American interests in the South Caucasus, particularly through the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). As a result, the United States would gain a direct connection between Central Asia and the South Caucasus while simultaneously securing significant influence over this route and corridor.

In essence, this would provide Washington with an opportunity to establish a substantial presence in the South Caucasus — and especially in Armenia — a region that has never historically been part of an American sphere of influence. For the United States, this represents a historic opportunity, and the Trump administration is likely to take advantage of it as long as the window of opportunity remains open.

This situation is also unique because of the lack of meaningful resistance from Russia and Iran, as well as the Armenian government’s strong support for Trump’s approach. It is  evident that TRIPP has become the only realistic framework through which Armenia and Azerbaijan can achieve a peace agreement and there appear to be no viable alternative. If TRIPP is not implemented, Azerbaijan could view this as a legitimate opportunity to pursue control over a corridor through Syunik region of Armenia.

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When discussing American interests, it is also important to recall a point raised several months ago: through TRIPP, the United States would establish a business presence in the South Caucasus. Such an economic foothold could, in turn, serve as a foundation for a broader strategic presence. Naturally, Washington has an interest in achieving this objective, and this helps explain the direct support being extended to Armenia’s leadership at the highest levels.

In other words, the United States is not supporting Armenia’s current government solely because it is led by Pashinyan. Rather, Washington would likely support any Armenian government willing to advance American interests in the South Caucasus and facilitate a greater US role in the region.

Another important factor is that very few parties within Armenia’s opposition landscape have clearly articulated their positions regarding the future of TRIPP and effectively communicated those positions to Washington. Nor have they provided a clear vision of the policies they would pursue in the South Caucasus and Armenia should they come to power. As a result, the Trump administration has little incentive to complicate the situation and is instead placing its bet on Prime Minister Pashinyan, who is currently the primary actor on the ground advancing the Trump-backed initiative.

For his part, Pashinyan understands that failure to implement TRIPP could create significant challenges in Armenia’s relations with Azerbaijan, potentially weakening his political position and undermining his hold on power. Consequently, from his perspective, the successful realization of the project carries both geopolitical and domestic political importance.

Viewed through this lens, the dynamics become much easier to understand. The interests of both sides appear to converge around the implementation of TRIPP, making the current level of cooperation and political support more comprehensible.

It is important to recognize that TRIPP could generate financial benefits for Armenia, despite the fact that there are still no clear calculations regarding trade volumes, the types of goods that would transit through the corridor, or the overall scale of commercial activity it might facilitate. Perhaps most importantly, there is still no publicly available information regarding when the route through Armenian territory would become fully operational. Many key details remain uncertain, making it difficult to accurately assess the project’s long-term economic impact. Nevertheless, it is already becoming increasingly clear that the Trump administration has serious plans regarding TRIPP and intends to actively advance the initiative over the coming years. From this perspective, Washington appears to view the project as a strategic priority and is likely to continue investing political capital in its implementation.

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Consequently, the Trump administration may have an interest in maintaining a political environment in Armenia that is conducive to advancing the project. Given the current political landscape, this helps explain the strong support being extended to the current Armenian government and my expectation that the current authorities will remain well-positioned following the upcoming elections to push forward this agenda for the next 5 years.

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