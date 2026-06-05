The Hypocrisy in Israel’s New Christian Outreach

SAN FRANCISCO (Times of Israel) — The recent appointment of George Deek as Israel’s special envoy to the Christian world has been framed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a bridge-building masterstroke. Deek — an Arab Christian, seasoned diplomat, and descendant of refugees from the 1948 war — appears, on paper, to be an innocuous choice. However, beneath the layers of diversity and inclusion lies a profound hypocrisy that ignores both Deek’s questionable track record and the lived reality of the very community he is now tasked to serve.

The core of this hypocrisy lies in how the Israeli government instrumentalizes Deek’s identity. By appointing an Arab Christian to court the global Christian community, Israel is attempting to project an image of pluralistic harmony — a harmony that is increasingly absent, both within its own borders and foreign policy.

While Deek is paraded on the world stage as a success story, the indigenous Palestinian Christian community in the Holy Land is facing an existential crisis. Squeezed between the pressures of military occupation in the West Bank and a rising tide of religious intolerance within Israel and East Jerusalem, the community is dwindling. To appoint a “special envoy” while simultaneously presiding over the expansion of settlements on Christian-owned land in the Bethlehem region is not diplomacy; it is a distraction.

The irony of Deek’s appointment reaches its peak within the walls of Jerusalem itself. While he is tasked with projecting an image of Israel as a haven for Christians, the Armenian Quarter — a cornerstone of the city’s Christian heritage for over 1,600 years — is currently under sustained threat from predatory land grabs.

The ongoing struggle over the “Cow’s Garden” site has forced the Armenian community to maintain 24-hour vigils to protect their land from a controversial development deal. This is no mere real estate dispute; it is a coordinated attempt by settler-linked entities, bolstered by the silence or active cooperation of the state bureaucracy, to erode the Christian character of Jerusalem.

For the Armenian community, Deek’s appointment is a particularly bitter pill to swallow, as there is a terrifying symmetry between his past and his present.