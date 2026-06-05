Karabakh Armenians Send Appeal to ECHR for Seized Properties

YEREVAN — Karabakh Armenians have sent 600 applications to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the grounds of Azerbaijan’s seizure of property of Karabakh people.

The former Karabakh Ombudsman and State Minister Artak Beglaryan issued a statement this week, which said, “The Artsakh Union, in cooperation with the Ara Ghazaryan law office, the Artsakh Ombudsman and the Center for International and Comparative Law, continues to accept applications for submission to the European Court of Human Rights. The applications refer primarily to the property claims of the people of Artsakh, on the basis of Azerbaijan’s seizure of the property of the residents of Artsakh, which is related to return and other rights. If you want to apply to the ECHR, you can fill out the small sheet provided with the comment, after which you will be contacted and you will fill out the main application form together. This service is provided free of charge.”

He added that he and the firm handling the cases have already received 600 applications but they are still accepting more.

Losing one’s property takes a heavy emotional toll, since one’s home is more than just brick and mortar. Having lost everything, the Karabakh Armenians have been trying to start new lives from scratch in Armenia after their forced displacement in 2023. The Armenian government’s housing program remains unaffordable for many, with many facing bureaucratic hurdles. It is especially difficult for smaller families, as the Armenian government issues remuneration per the number of residents in one’s family.

In addition to social difficulties, they face difficulty integrating into Armenia society. During this pre-election period, hate speech towards Karabakh Armenians has become even more strident and overt, both from authorities and a broad segment of society. Karabakh Armenians have been unable to secure the right to vote either, despite holding Armenian passports, per the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“I feel like a Japanese robot in Armenia. I don’t understand what I’m working for. I pay my entire salary for rent, with a little extra from my wife’s savings,” Suren (75), told the Mirror-Spectator. He added that he was a taxi driver in Karabakh and now works as a security guard at night in Armenia for a construction company. “Although I have to work during within a day, my boss says if you want a more money, you have to be on duty every night. I agreed, so we can pay the rent. However, working hard doesn’t help either. I earn 120,000 drams ($325), but the rent for an apartment is 200,000 ($542), not to mention utilities and food, and the medicines that both my wife and I need,” he says.