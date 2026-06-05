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Clarification in the Name of the Tradition-Upholding ADL Membership

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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Along with the usual uncontrolled, miscellaneous posts on Facebook, information is circulating that on the last weekend of May, in Yerevan, a group of several dozen people held gatherings, which are presented as the “Sessions of the Delegates Assembly” of the Armenian Democratic Liberal (Ramgavar) Party (ADL). Such information has understandably sowed confusion, especially among serious circles and Armenian individuals concerned with and involved in serious national issues in Armenia and the diaspora. Indeed, the latter have noticed the complete absence among those who claim to have the status of a “delegate” within the pictures circulated at those “Delegates Assembly” meetings, of people who are well known to the public over the years for their consistent, decisive and tireless activities as the true standard-bearers of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, which boasts an exceptional tradition of exemplary patriotism. This confusion is understandable and also very easily explained.

Therefore, we considered it necessary to provide the following brief explanation, also underlining that this is unfortunately not the first time that this same group plays such an irresponsible and dishonest role, by committing a gross violation of the ADL bylaws, and continues to further confuse the already highly agitated Armenian national atmosphere, and from time to time, holds such invalid and therefore completely unlawful meetings, and qualifies them as “delegates assemblies.”

We would like to remind you that the ADL, which has a distinguished past history and is known for its significant achievements in nation-building over many decades, led by the spirit of Damadians, Tekeyans and their ilk, has unfortunately lost for over the last two decades the legal structure envisaged and very clearly described by its well known official statutes. Numerous explanatory articles have appeared in our press about this issue. It is simply not possible to reproduce that extensive literature here.

This is a very sad situation indeed, as a result of which for years, the regular lawful activities of the membership, chapters, districts, and finally central bodies envisaged by the bylaws have practically ceased. Therefore, indisputably, under these conditions, a regular representative structure called delegates assembly simply does not exist currently.

As a matter of fact, many serious attempts were made, and today, serious, accomplished party members are still trying to reestablish a reformed but legitimate structure so that the future activities of our party can return to a normal and legal mode of operation.

Meanwhile, party members who hold dearly the original traditional values of the Party and are known for their consistent patriotic activities for many decades are trying to keep the traditional patriotic and noble spirit of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party alive to the greatest extent possible, thanks especially to the widely distributed ADL (Ramgavar) Armenian and English-language Armenian news media, which are widely respected, as well as thanks to the extensive activities of the ADL-inspired Tekeyan Cultural Association.

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Concluding this brief overview, we now return to the questions addressed to us about the nature of those meetings that took place in Yerevan on the last weekend of May. Once again, we confirm and clearly state that due to the above exposed current absence of bylaws-prescribed legitimate structures of the ADL, evidently no one can claim to be qualified as a delegate. Consequently, there was simply not a single legitimate delegate in the aforementioned meetings on the last weekend of May. It is thus unnecessary to further detail what amounts to be the completely self-appointed nature of each participant in those meetings.

Consequently, we repeat, those meetings have no legitimate basis and the pitiable attempt of that already small group of attendees to give further half of those present the status of the ADL Central Committee also has no foundation.

We, as loyal tradition upholding members of the ADL, proudly continue to maintain our activities inspired by the rich tradition of the ADL under the current difficult conditions, in favor of our national supreme interests.

Finally, we reconfirm that, just as we were the initiators in the past, we are once again ready to make another serious effort, only with the collaboration of particularly serious ADL party members, to reestablish a reformed but legitimate structure, so that the future activities of our party return to a normal and legitimate state.

Tradition-Upholding (Avantabah) ADL Members

(Translated from the Armenian original.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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