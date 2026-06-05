Clarification in the Name of the Tradition-Upholding ADL Membership

Along with the usual uncontrolled, miscellaneous posts on Facebook, information is circulating that on the last weekend of May, in Yerevan, a group of several dozen people held gatherings, which are presented as the “Sessions of the Delegates Assembly” of the Armenian Democratic Liberal (Ramgavar) Party (ADL). Such information has understandably sowed confusion, especially among serious circles and Armenian individuals concerned with and involved in serious national issues in Armenia and the diaspora. Indeed, the latter have noticed the complete absence among those who claim to have the status of a “delegate” within the pictures circulated at those “Delegates Assembly” meetings, of people who are well known to the public over the years for their consistent, decisive and tireless activities as the true standard-bearers of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, which boasts an exceptional tradition of exemplary patriotism. This confusion is understandable and also very easily explained.

Therefore, we considered it necessary to provide the following brief explanation, also underlining that this is unfortunately not the first time that this same group plays such an irresponsible and dishonest role, by committing a gross violation of the ADL bylaws, and continues to further confuse the already highly agitated Armenian national atmosphere, and from time to time, holds such invalid and therefore completely unlawful meetings, and qualifies them as “delegates assemblies.”

We would like to remind you that the ADL, which has a distinguished past history and is known for its significant achievements in nation-building over many decades, led by the spirit of Damadians, Tekeyans and their ilk, has unfortunately lost for over the last two decades the legal structure envisaged and very clearly described by its well known official statutes. Numerous explanatory articles have appeared in our press about this issue. It is simply not possible to reproduce that extensive literature here.

This is a very sad situation indeed, as a result of which for years, the regular lawful activities of the membership, chapters, districts, and finally central bodies envisaged by the bylaws have practically ceased. Therefore, indisputably, under these conditions, a regular representative structure called delegates assembly simply does not exist currently.

As a matter of fact, many serious attempts were made, and today, serious, accomplished party members are still trying to reestablish a reformed but legitimate structure so that the future activities of our party can return to a normal and legal mode of operation.

Meanwhile, party members who hold dearly the original traditional values of the Party and are known for their consistent patriotic activities for many decades are trying to keep the traditional patriotic and noble spirit of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party alive to the greatest extent possible, thanks especially to the widely distributed ADL (Ramgavar) Armenian and English-language Armenian news media, which are widely respected, as well as thanks to the extensive activities of the ADL-inspired Tekeyan Cultural Association.