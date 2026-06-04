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Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan speaks as Fr. Arakel Aljalian listens. (Photo by Mano Baghjajian.)
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Watertown Hosts the 2026 ACYOA Assembly and Sports Weekend

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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WATERTOWN — The Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) Seniors of St. James Church in Watertown welcomed 300 guests from across the Eastern Diocese for the 2026 ACYOA General Assembly and Sports Weekend.

Meeting over Memorial Day Weekend — May 22-25 — the annual youth event in Boston was stage for meeting new people as well as joy-filled reunions among friends.

Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan presided over the entire weekend, interacting with young church members and cheering them on in the sports competitions.

It began on Friday, May 22, with the ACYOA General Assembly, where Bishop Mesrop, clergy, and more than 60 youth delegates from local ACYOA chapters across the Eastern Diocese engaged each other in discussions about the Armenian Church, its mission, and the fruitful role played by youth and young adults in church life.

“This is a very meaningful year for ACYOA, marking the 80th anniversary of its founding,” he reflected in his remarks, invoking the blessed memory of his predecessor who established the group, Archbishop Tiran Nersoyan. “For eight decades, ACYOA has helped young Armenian Christians discover that the church is their home,”

“I see its impact every time I visit a parish,” he continued. “I witness all the alumni of ACYOA who are leading our Diocese today. ACYOA is a living testimony that when young people are loved, trusted, and invited to serve, the whole church becomes stronger.”

Young athletes at the Saturday dance. (Photo by Mano Baghjajian.)

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ACYOA Central Council Elections

The assembly was also an occasion for elections to the ACYOA Central Council, Auditing Committee, and Nominating Committee.

Newly elected to the 2026-27 ACYOA Central Council are Lori Dorian (chair), Grigor Galstyan (vice chair), Talin Propes (communications), Georgette Avrigian (ministries and outreach), Armine Utas (ministries and outreach), and alternate Nicholas Dadekian. Remaining on the Council are Peter Bogosian (treasurer), and Shahe Der Torossian (secretary).

The ACYOA Central Council extended gratitude to outgoing members Mara Najarian, Alisha Panthier, Dn. Garen Megrdichian and Sarah Tavitian for their dedicated service to the ACYOA. The Central Council will continue to work in collaboration with Diocesan Ministries staff, Jennifer Morris, to pursue national and regional programs.

In addition to Bishop Mesrop and host parish pastor Fr. Arakel Aljalian, clergy attending the General Assembly and Sports Weekend included Diocesan Vicar Fr. Simeon Odabashian, Fr. Tateos Abdalian, Fr. Avedis Kalayjian, Fr. Khachatur Kesablyan, Fr. Vasken Kouzouian, Fr. Aren Jebejian, Fr. Abraham Malkhasyan, Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian, and Fr. Krikor Sabounjian, along with interning clergyman Fr. Vardan Hayrapetyan, and deacons Adam Bullock and Arman Shirikyan.

During the General Assembly’s Primate’s Luncheon, ACYOA Central Council presented its annual awards to individuals and chapters for their service and dedication to the youth organization and to the Armenian Church.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Social & Sporting Events in Boston

On Friday evening, young adults gathered at Boston’s Urban Wild for dancing to a live band, yard games and food before preparing for sports competitions on Saturday.

Saturday morning, athletes boarded buses early to head to BB&N Athletic Center for a full day’s schedule of sports competitions that included men’s basketball, women’s basketball, co-ed volleyball, backgammon, chess, ping pong, and Mario Kart. After a brief rest back at the hotel, everyone dressed up for the Seaport Soiree at the Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, which included a lively night of dancing and gorgeous views of the city’s waterfront.

On Sunday morning, the pews of St. James Church were filled with 100 ACYOA Seniors as well as 300 ACYOA Juniors attending the concurrent Hye M’rtsoom weekend. Bishop Mesrop celebrated the Divine Liturgy, which concluded with the ACYOA Central Council installation ceremony.

The St. James Boys’ Team at play (Photo by Mano Baghjajian.)

The sports finals took place back at BB&N.

Sunday evening began with a special ACYOA Alumni reception showcasing archived items and memorabilia to honor the ACYOA’s 80th Anniversary. (Click here to watch a video.)

Sunday evening began with a special ACYOA Alumni reception featuring lavish mezze and time to mingle and reminisce, before the doors opened for the ACYOA Awards Dinner and Banquet. The Hamazkayin Dance Ensemble took center stage before the ballroom floor filled with dancers enjoying music from the Yerakouyn Band and DJs MKay and Esso.

Subsequently, the doors opened for the ACYOA Awards Banquet, where awards were presented. Then Armen Asayan and Band and DJ Garret took center stage as the ballroom floor filled with dancers enjoying traditional and popular music.

Participants departed on Memorial Day energized for further involvement in the life of the Armenian Church among their home parishes.

The ACYOA Central Council congratulates St. James Church’s 2026 ACYOA General Assembly and Sports Weekend Committee, the parish ACYOA Seniors and Juniors, and the Boston-area parish community for their efforts in organizing a memorable weekend. Special appreciation is extended to the steering committee composed of pastor Fr. Arakel Aljalian, youth minister Maria Derderian, and co-chairs Katrena Daldalian and Vinney Moushigian.

The young guests take to the dancefloor. (Photo by Mano Baghjajian.)

* * *

2026 ACYOA AWARDS

ACYOA Seniors Chapter “A” Award:

Holy Archangels Church, Haverhill, MA

Sam Nersesian Service Award:

Serien Keleshian, St. Sarkis Church, Carrollton, TX

Gregory Arpajian Leadership Award:

Griffin Connors, Holy Resurrection Church, New Britain, CT

Very Rev. Fr. Haigazoun Melkonian Award:

Rev. Fr. Khatchatur Kesablyan, Sts. Vartanantz Church, Chelmsford, MA

Rev. Fr. Haroutiun and Yn. Patricia Dagley Award:

Sonia Kalian Placido, St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Church, Wynnewood, PA

* * *

2026 ACYOA SPORTS COMPETITION

Outstanding Sportsmanship:

Vinney Moushigian

Sarah Tavitian

Co-Ed Volleyball:

St. James ACYOA “A”, Watertown, MA

Runner-Up: Sts. Vartanantz ACYOA, Chelmsford, MA

Women’s Basketball:

St. James ACYOA, Watertown, MA

Runner-Up: Holy Martyrs ACYOA, Bayside, NY

Men’s Basketball:

St. James ACYOA “A”, Watertown, MA

Runner Up: Sts. Vartanantz ACYOA, Chelmsford, MA

Ping Pong:

Michael-Armen Kadian

Runner-Up: Charles Khachian

Backgammon:

Charles Khachian

Runner-Up: Shahe Der Torossian

Chess:

Michael Sarafian

Runner-Up: Arek Gulbankian

Mario Kart:

Victor Hermes

Runner-Up: Shaunt Makarian

 

 

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