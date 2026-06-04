Seda Nahapetyan Brings Komitas to Giessen

GIESSEN, Germany — Armenian cultural festivals in Germany, which are becoming a tradition in several cities, usually last several days. Giessen, in the federal state of Hessen, hosted a unique city-wide cultural festival on May 16, which lasted only one day – but what a day.

Inaugurated last year, this Night of Culture (Kulturnacht) was organized by Mayor Frank-Tile Becher and the municipality’s Departments of Cultural Affairs and Cultural Promotion. It began at 2:00 in the afternoon and lasted until the wee hours of the morning. A wide range of cultural events, 200 in all — concerts, tours, theater, film showings, and participatory music events — took place in 63 locations throughout the city. And every location was packed.

Armenian culture was represented by Seda Nahapetyan, a young soprano who, following completion of her Master’s from the Yerevan State Conservatory in 2011, worked with the Yerevan State Chamber Chorus from 2012 to 2013. She has been choral assistant in Freiburg, and in Giessen since 2019.

At the nocturnal cultural event, Nahapetyan held a solo concert, entitled, “From Armenia and Mallorca – Armenian Folksongs and Chopin Preludes.” Her accompanist, Wolfgang Wels, introduced both the vocal pieces and the Chopin Preludes, which the composer wrote during his stay in Mallorca from late 1838 to early 1839. The program was a lively dialogue between the legendary Armenian musicologist and composer and Frédéric Chopin, who, Wels said he considered “kindred spirits.” His rendition of the preludes was refreshingly vibrant and energetic. The program included Krunk (Crane), Qele, qele (Run, run), Chopin Prelude op. 28 Nr. 1, C-Major, Shogher jan (Dear Shogher), Garun a (It is Springtime), Chopin Prelude op. 28 Nr. 6, B-minor, Alagyaz, Chnki Tsar (Mountain, Frankincense tree,), Hov Areq (Blow, Wind), Chopin Prelude op.28 Nr. 14, E-flat minor, Chopin Prelude op. 28 Nr. 10, C#-minor, Zulo (Zulo), Prelude op. 28 Nr. 22, G-minor, Hoy Nazan .

Following the concert, which was enthusiastically received by a large audience, soprano Nahapetyan moved to the atrium of the town hall where she starred as the soloist in a performance of the “Misa a Buenos Aires,” (Tango Mass) by Martin Palmeris (1965), with Marlène Clément (Bandoneon) and Marion Bathe (Organ), conducted by Christoph Koerber.