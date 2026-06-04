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Poet Meri Tumanyan (Karine Armen photo)
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Poetry and Music Bring People Together at LA Public Library

by
Karine Armen
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VAN NUYS — The Los Angeles Public Library held a program featuring poetry reading and musical performances on Thursday, May 28, organized by the REAB (Racial Equity Action Board).

Its purpose was to bring the community together across multiple cultures, celebrate music and poetry from all backgrounds and languages, and find a shared voice in music and poetry, enjoying one worldwide language of music.

Four students from Glendale High School read their poems, followed by Meri Tumanyan, the advisor to Glendale High School’s Creative Writing Club. She expressed her gratitude to Liana Vardanian and Ziba Perez for inviting them to this meaningful event. Tumanyan said, “We were honored to participate in the REAB Traveling Symphony Series, where our young poets were given a venue, an audience, and an opportunity to express their unique voices. It was an extremely empowering experience for our students.”

Tumanyan is a full-time high school English teacher and an adjunct professor of English at local community colleges. She holds a bachelor’s in English and comparative literary studies from Occidental College and a master’s in creative writing from California State University, Northridge. She is the author of five poetry collections and four children’s books. Her forthcoming poetry collection, Why I Pray in Armenian, will be released in January 2027 by Finishing Line Press.

The second part of the program included performances by violinist Ani Sinanyan and her mother, Zhanna Sinanyan, on keyboard. The repertoire had musical pieces from different cultures: Austria, Hungary, Argentina, and Armenia.

Violinist Ani Sinanyan and her mother, pianist Zhanna Sinanyan (Karine Armen photo)

Ani Sinanyan said, “Today’s program is a journey across different countries, traditions, and musical voices. Each piece tells a story shaped by the culture it comes from. She added, “Although these composers lived in different places and times, they all used music as a way to preserve memory, identity, and human emotion.”

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Ani Sinanyan was born into a family of musicians. She was a finalist in the Youth Talent Festival in 2010, earning the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in New York. Ani earned her bachelor’s degree in 2022 from the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, where she studied under Movses Pogossian and Varty Manouelian. In 2024, she completed a master’s degree at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Currently, she is touring internationally as a solo violinist for the Piano Rhapsody concert series. She also performs with her family’s contemporary group, “Trio Syn Thesis,” which competed in and won the 2022 UCLA “Call for New Works” in the categories “Music of Armenia” and “World Jazz and Intercultural Improvisation Ensemble.”

Zhanna Sinanyan is a pianist, instructor and accompanist. She graduated from the State Conservatory of Music. In 1996, she began her collaboration with the Russian Composers Union, premiering and recording contemporary compositions and performing with the Moscow Percussion Ensemble. Her international performances have included solo and chamber music, where she has been highly revered for her colorful textures and sensitive touch.

Ziba Perez, the Young Adult Librarian at the Los Angeles Public Library, said, “I loved hearing the students’ poetry. I’m a young adult librarian. I work with high school students, so having them here reading their passionate poetry aloud was really great.” She continued, “Also, I loved having the violin with the different cultures. It was a great mother-daughter duet. My father is from Iran, and my mother is from Mexico, so I appreciate music from all parts of the world myself.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: poetry
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