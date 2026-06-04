FAR Provides Services to Nurses for Career Advancement

YEREVAN — The conference “A New Era in Nursing” was recently organized by the American University of Armenia BSN alumni association, the Association of Hematology, Oncology, and Palliative Care Nurses, in collaboration with the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR). It addressed key challenges in the field as well as offered a platform for nurses from different medical institutions to exchange professional experience.

Strengthening nursing education, professional communication, and interdisciplinary collaboration is an important step toward raising nursing standards in Armenia, while also reinforcing nurses’ professional role, leadership, and reputation.

According to Varduhi Petrosyan, dean of the Turpanjian College of Health Sciences at the American University of Armenia, the conference marked the realization of a long-held dream.

“For years, we dreamed of having higher education in nursing. After overcoming legal and regulatory barriers, we received permission to launch a bachelor’s degree program in nursing. Today, nurses in Armenia can receive university-level education, and we already have our first graduates, who have united to establish the Armenian Association of Bachelor Nurses,” she said.

For many years, FAR has been one of the leading organizations in Armenia supporting continuing professional development programs in healthcare. Among FAR’s founders was the renowned Prof. Nurse Annette Choolfaian, whose contribution greatly advanced the profession.

“We will continue implementing programs that strengthen the role of nurses within the healthcare system,” noted Dr. Hambardzum Simonyan, Deputy Country Director and Healthcare Program Director at FAR.