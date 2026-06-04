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Dr. Hambardzum Simonyan, Deputy Country Director and Healthcare Program Director at FAR joined Nurses in Armenia at New Era in Nursing Conference.
Armenia & Karabakh

FAR Provides Services to Nurses for Career Advancement

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
24
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YEREVAN — The conference “A New Era in Nursing” was recently organized by the American University of Armenia BSN alumni association, the Association of Hematology, Oncology, and Palliative Care Nurses, in collaboration with the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR). It addressed key challenges in the field as well as offered a platform for nurses from different medical institutions to exchange professional experience.

Strengthening nursing education, professional communication, and interdisciplinary collaboration is an important step toward raising nursing standards in Armenia, while also reinforcing nurses’ professional role, leadership, and reputation.

According to Varduhi Petrosyan, dean of the Turpanjian College of Health Sciences at the American University of Armenia, the conference marked the realization of a long-held dream.

“For years, we dreamed of having higher education in nursing. After overcoming legal and regulatory barriers, we received permission to launch a bachelor’s degree program in nursing. Today, nurses in Armenia can receive university-level education, and we already have our first graduates, who have united to establish the Armenian Association of Bachelor Nurses,” she said.

For many years, FAR has been one of the leading organizations in Armenia supporting continuing professional development programs in healthcare. Among FAR’s founders was the renowned Prof. Nurse Annette Choolfaian, whose contribution greatly advanced the profession.

“We will continue implementing programs that strengthen the role of nurses within the healthcare system,” noted Dr. Hambardzum Simonyan, Deputy Country Director and Healthcare Program Director at FAR.

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Since 2022, FAR has also been implementing the Head Nurses Continuous Professional Development Program sponsored by the Armenia Medical Fund. During the first half of this year, 34 nurses graduated from the program, representing medical institutions across Armenia’s regions, with another group of graduates expected by the end of the year.

Recently, participants of the program gathered at the FAR office to discuss its outcomes. After completing the online phase, nurses further enhanced their practical skills through training at the Arabkir Medical Center.

Tamara Avagyan, a nurse from the Metsamor Medical Center, noted that many nurses in Armenia cannot afford paid training courses, making programs like this a valuable opportunity to gain new knowledge and professional training.

“I’ve worked for seven years and attended many trainings, but nowhere have we been welcomed and taught with such professionalism and support. We gained valuable experience that we will apply in our hospitals,” said Nadya Grigoryan, a nurse from Echmiadzin Medical Center.

Simonyan emphasized that one of the program’s most important outcomes is that nurses return to their medical institutions and introduce positive changes, while also educating and motivating their colleagues locally.

FAR aims to support not only practicing nurses, but also students choosing this profession. This year, we plan to provide medical college scholarships, including the Choolfaian Scholarship for seven students and the Tufayan Scholarship for up to 30 students.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: FAR, nursing

 

 

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