Armenian Sports News Receives Credentials to Cover UFC Fight on White House Grounds

BOSTON — Armenian Sports News (ASN) has received media credentials to cover the upcoming UFC event taking place at the White House on June 14, marking a milestone for the independent media outlet.

Founded by Andre Khatchaturian following the 2020 Artsakh War, Armenian Sports News has grown from a passion project into a widely followed outlet covering professional and collegiate sports while highlighting Armenian athletes, coaches, and sports figures worldwide.

Khatchaturian and reporter Jason Takhtadjian will attend the event as credentialed media members, providing coverage from the White House and joining media outlets from across the country covering the occasion.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Armenian Sports News and a proud moment for Armenian representation in sports media,” said Khatchaturian. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to cover such a historic event.”

Through original reporting, interviews, and event coverage, ASN has built a dedicated audience while remaining committed to elevating Armenian voices and achievements in sports.

Khatchaturian is a digital content producer and the founder and head of content for ASN. Prior to founding ASN, Andre produced video and written content at New England Sports Network (NESN). He has covered four Super Bowls, more than a dozen high-profile UFC events, the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NASCAR events, FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Armenia Basketball. He is also the host of the ASN Podcast, where he has conducted dozens of interviews with Armenian athletes.