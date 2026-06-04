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Andre Khatchaturian
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Armenian Sports News Receives Credentials to Cover UFC Fight on White House Grounds

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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BOSTON — Armenian Sports News (ASN) has received media credentials to cover the upcoming UFC event taking place at the White House on June 14, marking a milestone for the independent media outlet.

Founded by Andre Khatchaturian following the 2020 Artsakh War, Armenian Sports News has grown from a passion project into a widely followed outlet covering professional and collegiate sports while highlighting Armenian athletes, coaches, and sports figures worldwide.

Khatchaturian and reporter Jason Takhtadjian will attend the event as credentialed media members, providing coverage from the White House and joining media outlets from across the country covering the occasion.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Armenian Sports News and a proud moment for Armenian representation in sports media,” said Khatchaturian. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to cover such a historic event.”

Through original reporting, interviews, and event coverage, ASN has built a dedicated audience while remaining committed to elevating Armenian voices and achievements in sports.

Khatchaturian is a digital content producer and the  founder and head of content for ASN. Prior to founding ASN, Andre produced video and written content at New England Sports Network (NESN). He has covered four Super Bowls, more than a dozen high-profile UFC events, the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NASCAR events, FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Armenia Basketball. He is also the host of the ASN Podcast, where he has conducted dozens of interviews with Armenian athletes.

Jason Takhtadjian

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A native of Glendale, he graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He later moved to Boston, where he earned a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University.

Takhtadjian graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Communications. He began his broadcast journalism career in April 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist in Sioux City, Iowa, and was promoted to Weekend Anchor within a year. After three years in Iowa, he accepted a reporter position in Fresno, where he currently works.

Takhtadjian became involved with Armenian Sports News in January 2023 after sharing a news tip with Khatchaturian regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s Armenian heritage. Since then, he has played an integral role in the growth of the platform, helping expand its audience from a few thousand followers to the leading Armenian sports media outlet.

As Content Manager for Armenian Sports News, Takhtadjian has helped lead coverage of numerous major sporting events, including UFC 300 and Armenian National Team soccer matches, while continuing to grow the platform’s reach and impact within the Armenian community and sports media landscape.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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