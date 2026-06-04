A Heart Beating for Armenia and the Diaspora: Edmond Y. Azadian’s Memorial Book Presentation

YEREVAN — Three years after the passing of Edmond Y. Azadian, one of the most influential and distinguished Armenians who served as a bridge between the Armenian diaspora and Armenia, a bilingual Armenian and English commemorative volume dedicated to the writer, pundit and public figure has been published by the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada.

The first presentation of this book took place at the Tekeyan Center in Yerevan on May 29. The book will also soon be available from the Tekeyan centers in California, Canada, and Boston.

During the presentation of Book of Remembrance, the documentary film “Between Homeland and Diaspora,” based on Azadian’s life, was screened. The film is likewise dedicated to the memory of the great Armenian.

Azadian founded the weekly newspaper Zartonk-Sport in Beirut. He served as editor of the daily Arev in Cairo; managing director of Baikar in Boston; senior editorial columnist of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator; co-founder and contributor of the weekly Abaka in Montreal, the English-language magazine Ararat in New York, the daily Azg in Yerevan, and the literary journal Gamar in Beirut.

He was known to world-renowned intellectuals, artists, politicians, diplomats and heads of state. The scope of Azadian’s activities was immeasurable, and his circle of acquaintances and close associates extended across all continents of the globe.

He authored more than 1,500 editorials and numerous books. His analytical thinking and incisive commentaries encompassed political, social, literary, and cultural spheres alike.