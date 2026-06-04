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Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor, and President of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia Ruben Mirzakhanyan and Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Doctor of Philology and Professor Aelita Dolukhanyan
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

A Heart Beating for Armenia and the Diaspora: Edmond Y. Azadian’s Memorial Book Presentation

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN — Three years after the passing of Edmond Y. Azadian, one of the most influential and distinguished Armenians who served as a bridge between the Armenian diaspora and Armenia, a bilingual Armenian and English commemorative volume dedicated to the writer, pundit and public figure has been published by the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada.

The first presentation of this book took place at the Tekeyan Center in Yerevan on May 29. The book will also soon be available from the Tekeyan centers in California, Canada, and Boston.

The late Edmond Y. Azadian

During the presentation of Book of Remembrance, the documentary film “Between Homeland and Diaspora,” based on Azadian’s life, was screened. The film is likewise dedicated to the memory of the great Armenian.

Azadian founded the weekly newspaper Zartonk-Sport in Beirut. He served as editor of the daily Arev in Cairo; managing director of Baikar in Boston; senior editorial columnist of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator; co-founder and contributor of the weekly Abaka in Montreal, the English-language magazine Ararat in New York, the daily Azg in Yerevan, and the literary journal Gamar in Beirut.

He was known to world-renowned intellectuals, artists, politicians, diplomats and heads of state. The scope of Azadian’s activities was immeasurable, and his circle of acquaintances and close associates extended across all continents of the globe.

Azg editor Hagop Avedikian speaking

He authored more than 1,500 editorials and numerous books. His analytical thinking and incisive commentaries encompassed political, social, literary, and cultural spheres alike.

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The Book of Remembrance contains not only recollections, stories, and farewell tributes, but also photographs that bear witness to the multifaceted activities and rich life journey of Edmond Azadian.

Azadian was the beating heart of Armenia in the diaspora and of the diaspora in Armenia. Though he lived abroad, he always kept his hand on Armenia’s pulse. His devotion and selfless love were consistently expressed through charitable initiatives and the implementation of numerous projects.

The heartfelt reflections of Azadian’s close friends and of those who experienced his companionship, warmth, and boundless love are brought together in the Book of Remembrance, which was compiled and published through the initiative and efforts of members of the Tekeyan Cultural Association in Armenia and throughout the Diaspora.

The volume is an expression of tribute, dedication and appreciation through which contributors and authors of condolence messages bid farewell to a great Armenian and a distinguished intellectual. Yet these words are not immersed in sorrow; rather, they are filled with bright, kind, and warm memories, with Yervand Azadian’s legacy, and with his profound knowledge and love of Armenia.

Speakers at the book presentation

Numerous initiatives benefiting the Armenian nation are associated with the name of Azadian. He headed the office of national hero Alex Manoogian.

Together with Manoogian, Azadian quite literally saved Armenian manuscripts stolen from the library of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, as well as five or six paintings by Toros Roslin that were being auctioned at Sotheby’s.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

There are countless such stories — stories that would bring honor to anyone. Yet he carried out everything quietly, never speaking of or drawing attention to his good deeds.

For him, what mattered was the result, not personal recognition.

Yervand Azadian’s devotion to Armenia, the Armenian Diaspora, and the Armenian nation as a whole can be summed up in a single phrase: silent love.

 

 

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