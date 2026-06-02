New Ambassador of Armenia to US Strengthens Ties, Business Development a Top Priority

WASHINGTON — Armenia is in the midst of a contentious election campaign which has attracted not just a lot of international attention but international involvement. On the part of the United States, high level officials, starting from President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have publicly stated their support for the administration of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Dr. Narek Mkrtchyan, Armenia’s ambassador to the United States since August 2025, plays a key role in relations between these two countries. He recently spoke about his work and career.
From Academia to Government
Born in Parakar, Armenia, the comparatively young ambassador turns 37 this June. He has a doctorate in world history from Yerevan State University and a master’s degree from the American University of Armenia in political science and international relations. He said that prior to entering politics, he taught at both aforementioned institutions.
He was introduced to the leader of the 2018 Velvet Revolution, current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in 2015 or 2016 by means of current Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, he recalled, and connected with Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party during his years in academic life. By the time Pashinyan came to Yerevan from Gyumri in the My Step march in April 2018, Mkrtchyan said that he was participating almost daily in the movement.
After Civil Contract assumed power, Mkrtchyan was proposed as a candidate for the Armenian National Assembly for Armavir Province. He was elected as a deputy and served for 2 ½ years. After the 2020 war with Azerbaijan, Mkrtchyan was appointed as deputy minister of labor and social issues and became the full minister in August 2021. He remained in this post until his appointment as ambassador.
He recalled: “It was a fairly difficult period. The war had newly ended. We had people displaced from Karabakh.” His ministry carried out programs to help the refugees, people wounded during the war, and families of people killed in the war. For the Karabakh Armenians, Mkrtchyan said, more than 30 programs were implemented, ranging from monetary aid to providing employment, health assistance, social programs and housing, and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent. He declared that over 90 percent of these programs were paid for through taxes on citizens.