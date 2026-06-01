Karabakh Refugees Face Hard Time Voting in Armenia’s Upcoming Elections

YEREVAN — On May 29 Karabakh (Artsakh) lawyers gathered at their office in Yerevan, where they explained the procedure by which Karabakh Armenians with Armenian code 070 passports and citizenship can restore their right to vote.

Karabakh Armenians hold passport issued by the Republic of Armenia, but the Armenian government considers it only a travel document and suggests applying for a new passport, only after which they can be considered full citizens of Armenia. After the 2023 exodus, 25,126 Karabakh Armenians have received a “new” Armenian passport, which means that they have the right to vote (making up nearly 2.5 million total eligible voters), while the names of the rest were not included in the voter lists and are deprived of the fundamental right to vote.

Earlier, at least three court decisions confirmed that persons with passport code 070 are considered citizens of Armenia, and it was stated that the name of that person must be included in the electoral lists. The court refers to the RA Law “On Citizenship” and International conventions.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs considers the spread of the news on social media as misleading, claiming that Karabakh Armenians can vote on June 7, and made a clarifying statement.

“Since yesterday, misleading information regarding the voting rights of displaced persons (Karabakh Armenians) has been spread on social media, stating that it is possible to acquire the right to vote and be included in the voter lists without applying for and receiving Armenian citizenship, which is not true. Our compatriots displaced from Karabakh have been taken under the protection of the Republic of Armenia, having acquired temporary protection – refugee status. Therefore, the only way to obtain the right to participate in the NA elections on June 7 of this year is to obtain RA citizenship in order to satisfy the key criterion of being a citizen of the Republic of Armenia within the framework of the formation of the right to vote.”, reads in the statement.

Previously, the difficulty of the status of Karabakh Armenians was associated with obtaining housing or jobs, then in the run-up to the elections, the issue has become even more acute as most are not considered eligible voters.