Tekeyan Cultural Association Participates in Pasadena Armenian Festival

PASADENA, Calif. — On Saturday, May 30, the Tekeyan Cultural Association participated in the Pasadena Armenian Festival at Victory Park. Media personality Nataly Tavidian of KNX News 1070 AM served as mistress of ceremonies.

Thirty-one different Pasadena-based Armenian organizations participated in the festival, which showcased Armenian food, music, dance, art, poetry and culture. Proceeds from the festival were earmarked to support the three Armenian day schools of Pasadena.

UCLA student Aleen Yadegarian of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles Chapter passionately recited “Ode to the Armenian Language”/«Տաղ Հայերէն Լեզուին» by poet Vahan Tekeyan in English and Armenian.

Among the featured singers who performed at the festival were David Samuelian, who was accompanied by keyboardist Aram Lepedjian, Gagik Badalyan, Hratch Gaydzagian, Joseph Krikorian, Salpi Keleshian and Antranig Kzirian (oud and vocals).

Also performing were the AGBU Pasadena-Glendale Noor Ensemble and AGBU Los Angeles Choir.

Mihran Toumajan, Hrant Vartzbedian and Carl Bardakian of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles Chapter served on the organizing committee of the Pasadena Armenian Festival.