Rubio’s Transit through Yerevan

State Secretary Marco Rubio’s May 26 visit to Yerevan became the first visit by a US Secretary of State to Armenia since Hillary Clinton’s 2014 trip. However, this was a “transit” visit: the Secretary of State was returning from India and, following the example of Donald Rumsfeld’s 2001 visit, spent only a short time in Yerevan.
At the time, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld met first with Defense Minister Sargsyan and then with President Kocharyan at the presidential residence. In this case, however, Rubio did not meet with Pashinyan, which was rather unusual. The main purpose of the visit, as became clear, was the signing of several interim documents, which took place at Zvartnots Airport while the secretary of state’s aircraft was being refueled before continuing its journey.
In particular, the parties signed the Charter on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Armenia and the US, the Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation regarding the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and the Framework Memorandum on Ensuring Supply in the Extraction and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earth Elements. These are important documents, and it would be interesting to understand their nature and the United States’ motives for signing them with Armenia.
On TRIPP, the United States has two main priorities in the South Caucasus: the implementation of the TRIPP project and increasing pressure on Iran. Incidentally, TRIPP itself is also viewed within the broader context of US policy toward Iran. From this perspective, Rubio’s decision not to visit Baku is, in my opinion, not accidental.
TRIPP passes through Armenian territory and is primarily taking shape as an Armenian-American project.
Azerbaijan’s position on both TRIPP and Iran is already well known to Washington, leaving little need for additional clarification. Therefore, the main focus of the Yerevan talks may center on developments surrounding Iran and the future of TRIPP.