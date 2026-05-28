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Members of Tagharan perform.
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Tagharan Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Marianna Gevorgyan

YEREVAN — This year, the Tagharan Ancient Music Ensemble is celebrating its 45th anniversary, under the direction of artistic director and conductor is Sedrak Yerkanyan.

With nearly half a century of history behind it, this unique ensemble, through its sacred and temple music, leaves even the most discerning audiences deeply impressed. At every concert, Tagharan appears with renewed spirit, keeping pace with the times and presenting, from the academic stage, the exceptional values of Armenian national culture from the 5th to the 15th centuries — sharakan chants, tagh songs, spiritual and secular gems, as well as ancient world music.

In the past 45 years, Tagharan has preserved, protected, popularized and passed on both national and universal cultural heritage to future generations.

The organization’s story began in 1981, when Grigor Danielyan — also known as Daniel the Musician — founded the ancient music ensemble Sharakan, leading it until 1985. The name of the ensemble was suggested by his teacher, musicologist Robert Atayan. He was guided by the idea that if countries with only 200–300 years of cultural history could have ancient music ensembles, then the Armenian nation, with its millennia-old history and culture, undoubtedly deserved an ensemble that would professionally perform and promote its ancient musical creations.

In 1985, the ensemble Sharakan recorded at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall under the “Melodiya” label. In 1986, the ensemble’s record was released.

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Vazgen I, Catholicos of All Armenians, recognizing the importance and role of the ensemble, decided to include it in church events, giving his blessing. Later, upon the suggestion of the leadership of the Communist Party, the ancient music ensemble Sharakan was renamed Tagharan, since the original name had a religious and spiritual character.

From the very beginning, the mission of Tagharan has been to rediscover and popularize the ancient music of the Armenian people. In 1987, the leadership of the ensemble was taken over by composer Yervand Yerkanyan. In 1988, Tagharan was granted state status. During these years, the ensemble flourished, reaching new artistic heights and gaining renewed quality and expression.

Yerkanyan arranged more than 350 Armenian spiritual, folk, national, and patriotic works for Tagharan, distinguished by refined taste and his uniquely delicate artistic signature.

During those years, Tagharan presented, for the first time to Armenian audiences, concert versions of Claudio Monteverdi’s opera “The Coronation of Poppea,” Christoph Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice” and Armen Tigranian’s “Anush.”

Under Yerkanyan’s leadership, in 1990, the ensemble recorded in Moscow under the “Melodiya” label and released another record.

Since 1994, the ensemble has been led by Yerkanyan, one of the finest conductors and pianists in Armenia, who received the Honored Cultural Figure of Armenia, designation.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Under Yerkanyan’s direction, Tagharan has carried out extensive artistic activity, presenting a wide repertoire ranging from Armenian medieval sacred music to European pre-classical and Baroque works. Alongside Armenian cultural treasures, audiences hear American Gospel spirituals as well as ancient Spanish, French, Italian, German and Chinese music.

As the only ensemble of its kind for nearly half a century, distinguished by its unique stylistic character, high professionalism and the harmonious unity between soloists and orchestra, Tagharan has consistently remained at the artistic forefront.

Remaining faithful to his artistic “genetic code” and guided by the legacy of Komitas, the maestro has created a monumental body of work during his leadership of the ensemble. He has mapped, arranged, and enriched Tagharan’s repertoire with a series of horovel work songs, kochari dances, Armenian musical mosaics, as well as well-known and lesser-known wedding songs and dance melodies.

The ensemble has also presented the epic “Karos Khach” and the musical play “Varq Himarats,” (The Behavior of Idiots) based on the tales of Hovhannes Tumanyan (composer: D. Sakoyan).

During its important and fruitful 45-year history, the Tagharan Ancient Music Ensemble has participated in numerous international festivals, recorded with renowned studios, released albums, produced music videos, and consistently received attention from prestigious television and radio programs, as well as coverage in both international and local media. The ensemble has performed concert programs in many countries around the world, presenting Armenian culture and proudly carrying the name of Armenia onto the global stage.

(This article was translated from Armenian to English by Yeva Grigoryan.)

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