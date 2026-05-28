Russia Threatens Armenia with Gas Price Hike as US President Endorses Pashinyan

YEREVAN — Against the backdrop of the ongoing political campaign of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the intensified courting of the European Union in Armenia, Russian-Armenian relations are becoming increasingly tense.

Russia initially began to ban the transportation of flowers, brandy and fish from Armenia to its market, but these obstacles were created by Armenian drivers at the level of border guards, who justified it by saying that the flowers were withered or that the truck door was rusty, but, everyone understood the political context of all this. However, Russia is already officially threatening to use its most powerful “weapon” against Armenia — gas.

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev has sent a letter to the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, warning that it could cut off the tax-free supply of gas, petroleum products and uncut diamonds, Kommersant reported.

Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure said it had not received any letters or notifications regarding the matter.

The same Russian media outlet published another article, saying that indeed, Armenian authorities know that the letter has indeed arrived. While the title of the article was very polite, one has to note that Russian President Vladimir Putin loves “to joke” like this.

Thus, distant Armenia and Russia are “negotiating” over a new gas price. While Russia threatens to take away the special price it charges Armenia for gas, Pashinyan stated during the campaign, “We are no longer that poor state and people, we are today able to create our own prosperity. Armenia will no longer be a country of thousands or millions, but a country of billions and trillions.”