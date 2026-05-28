Oud Masters John Berberian and Antranig Kzirian to Perform Live at Armenian Museum of America

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America will present “Music in Color: Oudflections” on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m., an intimate and dynamic evening celebrating the rich traditions and contemporary evolution of Armenian music with two generations of oud players. This program is sponsored by Nancy R. Kolligian.

This special duet performance brings together legendary oud virtuoso John Berberian and acclaimed contemporary musician Antranig Kzirian for a unique “East meets West” musical experience blending storytelling, classical compositions, Armenian folk traditions, improvisation, and modern interpretation.

Among Armenian-American communities, the oud remains an important symbol of heritage and identity, connecting diasporic families to Western Armenian culture through performances, celebrations, and the continuation of traditional music practices.

A pioneering figure in Armenian and Middle Eastern music, Berberian is widely recognized as one of the foremost oud masters of his generation. A graduate of Columbia University, Berberian has performed internationally at renowned venues including Lincoln Center and the Town Hall (New York City) and has recorded with major labels such as RCA and Verve. Celebrated for his groundbreaking fusion of Armenian folk music with jazz, rock and global influences, Berberian plays a vital role in expanding the reach and appreciation of Armenian musical traditions worldwide.

Kzirian is an innovative contemporary oud artist known for pushing the boundaries of the instrument through genre-crossing collaborations and experimental performance. Influenced by rock, jazz, classical, and folk traditions, Kzirian has collaborated with internationally recognized artists including Serj Tankian and performs extensively around the world. He is co-founder of TAQS.IM, teaches at UCLA, and continues to redefine the role of the oud in contemporary music.

“It’s an honor to perform with John at the Armenian Museum of America for such a special occasion to celebrate the richness of the Armenian oud. It is in this context that traditions are performed, interpreted, and renewed together across our generations,” said Kzirian.