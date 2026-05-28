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Tina Demirdjian (Karine Armen photo)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Examining History Through Clothing at Glendale Gallery

by
Karine Armen
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GLENDALE — Poet Tina Demirdjian showcased 19th-century Armenian dresses at the Litavie Art Gallery in Glendale during May. The opening event on Saturday, May 2, included a presentation by Dr. Sofi Khachmanyan on how to dress an Edwardian woman in Constantinople and a demonstration of the remaking of Victoria Telfeyan’s gown using a live model.

The Armenian Dress & Textile Project (ADTP), in collaboration with Litavie Art Gallery and with partial funding from the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission, presents “Timeline of Our Ancestors: Costumes, Textiles & Stories,” a compelling exhibition and series of free public programs running from May 2, through Saturday, May 30.

These treasured garments, textiles, photographs and stories serve as the foundation and inspiration for the Armenian Dress & Textile Project (ADTP). An opportunity for Armenian and non-Armenian community members to explore one family’s journey from 1893 Turkey to present-day Los Angeles. The exhibit uncovers artifacts that survived genocide, migration, and time — and allows the public to reflect on their own family’s story of migration and survival.

The exhibition is dedicated to “keepers” Victoria Demirci (née Dilsizian) and Nazelie Elmassian, honoring their role in preserving cultural memory through generations.

Tina Demirdjian said, “”I found my ancestors, and I didn’t want to give them away” were the words that fell out of my mouth as I sat on my grandmother’s bed in Queens, NY, in 1998. My mother, Vicky, and I found bundles called “bocja’s” in the home my grandmother had lived in since 1937, when she came to NY from Istanbul after marrying my grandfather, Sarkis.” She added, “Grandma Shahine was the ‘keeper’ of the stories she told me over and over when I was a little girl. But I found out she was also a ‘keeper’ of all her mother’s, grandmother’s, and aunties’ clothes and embroideries. ‘Shahine, toon ge hasgenas’ was what they’d tell her.”

Some of the costumes on exhibit (Karine Armen photo)

Demirdjian explained how the eastern clothing and embroidery from Gesaria/Kayseri, Turkey, and the Edwardian clothing and embroidery from Constantinople survived genocide, migration, and time. Some belonged to her grandmother’s aunties, who took responsibility for caring for these items because their immediate families weren’t interested. Another reason is that her great-grandmother brought much of it over in a large steamer trunk on the first boat leaving Europe and Turkey (Istanbul) after WWII. Her sister, Demirdjian’s other great-grandmother, Victoria, died at age 27, so the family had preserved all her clothes. Since her great-grandmother Mannik was one of the last remaining in her family to leave Istanbul, it was all she had left of her former life. She was privileged to have been able to keep it and bring it over. During 1915, they had already moved to Constantinople from Gesaria/Kayseri, having survived the Hamidian massacres, and having heard of a coming massacre, fled to Plovdiv, Bulgaria, for three years. They took very little clothing and belongings, thus preserving the material culture they left behind until their return.

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Khachmanyan has been working on the project since 1998. She said, “These women, despite running for their lives from massacre and genocide, didn’t leave their belongings behind because that actually symbolized who they were, and showed their legacy, and that they were well-to-do people.” She continued, “These costumes reflect that they were well-educated and kept their belongings for more than 100 years, running from one country to another.” Dr. Khachmanyan explained the importance of preserving and sharing cultural heritage through the Telfeyan family.

From left: Dr. Sofi Khachmanyan, Tina Demirdjian, and Shagho (Karine Armen photo)

On May 9, Shago spoke about and led an interactive embroidery-making activity. Shagho, founder of Folk Lounge, said, “I met Tina through Maggie Mangassarian Goschin of the Ararat-Eskijian Museum. Tina is a poet. I am an artist and a designer, and we just think the same about a lot of things, and I feel really inspired to see women in my lineage, which is Armenian.”

More than an exhibit, Demirdjian stated, “’Timeline of Our Ancestors’ is a reflection on rediscovery — an opportunity to re-evaluate and re-value the lives of our ancestors through the clothing they wore, the embroideries they created, and the stories they left behind.”‘ It calls on visitors to become active culture bearers, preserving and sharing family histories.

“The act of rediscovery reminds us that we are alive,” said Demirdjian. “It affirms that our stories still have a place in the world — waiting to be uncovered, documented, and shared.”

For more information and to RSVP, contact Litavie Art Gallery at https://litavieartgallery.com/

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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