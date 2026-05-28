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Armenian Community Participates in Watertown Memorial Day Parade

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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WATERTOWN —Watertown’s Armenian Community has long played an important role in the town’s history and civic life. For generations, Armenian-Americans’ service and contributions have strengthened the community and nation. For the second year in a row, a group of Armenian organizations have also participated in the Watertown Memorial Day Parade. The organizers of the Armenian group were Karina Matevosyan, Nartoohi Abrimian and Talar Abdalian.

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