WATERTOWN —Watertown’s Armenian Community has long played an important role in the town’s history and civic life. For generations, Armenian-Americans’ service and contributions have strengthened the community and nation. For the second year in a row, a group of Armenian organizations have also participated in the Watertown Memorial Day Parade. The organizers of the Armenian group were Karina Matevosyan, Nartoohi Abrimian and Talar Abdalian.
CommunityMemorial Day ParadeVeterans
Armenian Community Participates in Watertown Memorial Day Parade
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