Armenian Community Participates in Watertown Memorial Day Parade

WATERTOWN —Watertown’s Armenian Community has long played an important role in the town’s history and civic life. For generations, Armenian-Americans’ service and contributions have strengthened the community and nation. For the second year in a row, a group of Armenian organizations have also participated in the Watertown Memorial Day Parade. The organizers of the Armenian group were Karina Matevosyan, Nartoohi Abrimian and Talar Abdalian.