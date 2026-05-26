Turkish Rail Routes Open for Armenian Cargo

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

The Akhalkalaki–Kars railway between Georgia and Turkey “is now open” for Armenian exports and imports, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced. He added that despite the concession agreement with Russia over the management of Armenia’s railways, the Armenian government will soon begin the renovation of the Gyumri–Akhurik–Akyaka and Yeraskh junction railway.

In 1993, Turkey unilaterally severed diplomatic relations with Armenia and closed its shared land border in solidarity with Azerbaijan during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War. The border has remained closed since then, including for cargo transit by rail.

Pashinyan announced the news on Sunday, May 24, describing the development “a major event in the economic life of our country” and expressed gratitude to Turkey and Georgia.

“Today, Armenia has a railway connection with Russia via the territories of Georgia and Azerbaijan, and further with China via the territories of Russia and Kazakhstan. Now, via the territories of Georgia and Turkey, it also has a connection with the EU,” Pashinyan stated.

Azerbaijan lifted restrictions on cargo transfer to Armenia in October 2025, following which Georgian and Azerbaijani railways are used for cargo transfer from Russia and Kazakhstan. Armenia also imports Azerbaijani petroleum.