Russia Suspends Sales of More Armenian Goods ahead of Election

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Russia has suspended the sale of alcoholic beverages from several Armenian producers, claiming they do “not meet mandatory requirements.” Separately, Moscow has fully banned the import and sale of Armenian Jermuk mineral water and launched additional inspections of Armenian fruit and vegetable exports weeks before Armenia gears up for their 7 June parliamentary elections.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of using trade restrictions as a form of economic coercion against neighboring countries, including Armenia.

On Saturday, Russian authorities announced that monitoring had found that alcoholic beverages produced by three Armenian factories “did not meet mandatory requirements.”

“To prevent the sale of products that do not meet mandatory requirements, retailers and importers have been notified of the suspension of sales and the withdrawal of substandard alcoholic beverages from circulation,” the statement read, adding that the situation was under their ‘strict” control.

The restrictions affect Armenian wine and brandy products manufactured by Vedia-Alco, Abovyan Brandy Factory, and Shahnazaryan Wine, and Brandy House.