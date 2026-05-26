Armenia’s Political Reality on the Eve of the 2026 Parliamentary Elections: Revolution, War, Polarization and the Search for the Future

By Avedis Bakkalian
Since the Velvet Revolution of 2018, Armenia has undergone profound political, security and social transformations. In the years that followed, the country experienced soaring democratic expectations, war, severe territorial and humanitarian crises, major shifts in foreign policy and growing domestic polarization. Together, these developments have shaped Armenia’s current political landscape as the country approaches its next parliamentary elections.
For the Armenian diaspora, these issues are not merely political. They touch upon questions of national identity, collective memory, security, hope and disappointment. As a result, political developments in Armenia continue to resonate deeply within Armenian communities around the world.
The 2018 Revolution and New Expectations
The peaceful mass protest movement that emerged in Armenia in the spring of 2018, later known as the Velvet Revolution, brought an end to a political system that had dominated the country for many years. Following the resignation of former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan came to power.
The snap parliamentary elections held later that year provided Pashinyan’s political movement with broad public support. Many viewed this period as a new beginning, marked by hopes for democratic reforms, anti-corruption efforts and the modernization of state institutions.