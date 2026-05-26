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Participants in the UN Armenian Forum
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Armenians Take Part in First UN Forum

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Emma Arakelyan

NEW YORK — On May 15, more than 30 Armenian professionals serving within the United Nations system gathered at Fordham University for a landmark forum: the first of its kind to map the full extent of Armenian engagement across the vast machinery of the UN.

The gathering was convened around a simple question: “How are Armenians involved with the United Nations today?” In practice, it opened a door to an extraordinary, largely hidden story. Beyond Armenia’s permanent Mission to the UN, established in 1992 upon independence, more than 100 talented Armenians are now dispersed across the UN’s sprawling ecosystem: its secretariat, its specialized agencies such as UNICEF and the World Health Organization, and among the 6,657 non-governmental organizations holding consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The four-part forum began with welcome messages by three experts. Bryan Ardouny, executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America, spoke of his new leadership role with the UN Conference on Non-Governmental Organizations (CoNGO) at the UN, a position that places Armenian civil society voice at the heart of global governance. Ardouny then introduced Peter Preziosi, the incoming president of CoNGO, who addressed the gathering on civil society’s expanding role in shaping global policy. Zhirayr Ananyan brought a further perspective, describing his years of diplomatic work with the Mission representing the Republic of Armenia at the UN, a team whose contributions to human rights and peace continue.

A second panel brought forward voices from across the NGO community: Emma Arakelyan, Houry Geudelekian, Ani Kalayjian, Souren A. Israelyan, Talin Daghlian, Harold Takooshian and Anahid Ugurlyan, each describing the breadth of their work across fields from behavioral science to the Commission on the Status of Women, from international law to humanitarian relief.

Arpine Korekyan provided a perspective of the Armenian staff at the UN, shared her observations on different roles the NGO community, the Armenian diplomatic mission and the UN staff play within the UN ecosystem.

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During the third part of the forum, attorney Bryan Ardouny received the Outstanding Achievement Award for 21 years of leadership of the Armenian Assembly of America, steering the community through revolution, invasion, and upheaval with distinction.

Unity Across the System

The open discussion, the forum’s fourth part, revealed a striking consensus: while Armenians within the UN system know about each other and often communicate, there is a room for greater involvement and exchange among each other and with the diaspora community. The diaspora’s talent is real; its collective coordination is a work in progress. Participants called unanimously for a follow-up session. The second forum is to be held in early June 2026 and will focus on how Armenians across the UN can build lasting networks of collaboration.

Harold Takooshian, who edits a scholarly book series in partnership with the United Nations, announced an open call for contributions to a forthcoming volume dedicated to Armenians and their work within the UN system.

The forum was jointly organized by seven community associations: the Armenian Assembly of America, the Armenian Bar Association, the Armenian Behavioral Science Association, the Armenian International Women’s Association, the Armenian Relief Society, Meaningful World and Orion Worldwide Innovations.

Small Nation, Large Legacy

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

It is tempting, in the corridors of the UN, to view Armenia as a small and struggling state dependent on the goodwill of larger powers. The evidence assembled at Fordham on May 15 suggests a very different reality. Armenia is not merely a fragile republic of fewer than three million people. It is the living expression of a civilization that has endured four and a half millennia: one now building something new and powerful, a unified presence at the table where the world’s most consequential decisions are made.

As the world order reshapes itself and small nations discover new leverage through soft power, intellectual capital, and diaspora networks, Armenia’s moment may finally be arriving. The gathering at Fordham was a beginning: a signal sent across the New York and global Armenian community that it is time to act together and with intention.

For more information on the forthcoming June forum, contact takoosh@aol.com

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