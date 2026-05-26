Armenian Foreign Ministry Publishes Text of Armenia-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Charter

This Charter is based on core principles and beliefs shared by both sides:

Support for each other’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity constitutes the foundation of our bilateral relations.

Our friendship derives from our commitment to common values and our shared belief that democratic and transparent governance grants political legitimacy and, therefore, stability.

Cooperation between democratic partners helps promote peace and stability.

A strong, independent, sovereign, technologically advanced, prosperous, regionally integrated, and democratic Armenia, capable of defending its sovereignty, its territorial integrity, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders, is essential for lasting regional security and prosperity.

Armenia’s continued democratic and economic reforms can unleash the full creative potential of its industrious citizens and thereby catalyze prosperity throughout the region and beyond.

The United States welcomes efforts by Armenia to deepen its political, economic, security, and social ties with other nations of the Euro-Atlantic community and broader community of free societies.

Following the historic August 8, 2025 Summit in Washington, the United States looks forward to the signing and ratification by both Armenia and Azerbaijan of the initialed Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as final delimitation of the interstate border based upon the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991; and the resolution of all humanitarian issues. A durable peace is essential to a more stable and prosperous future of the South Caucasus.

In alignment with the strategic connectivity goals of the TRIPP initiative, the sides view the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Gyumri–Kars railway as a catalyzing step to realizing the vision of fully unlocking the economic potential of the region.

The United States is supportive of the construction of infrastructure for transportation, energy, and trusted information and communication technology in the South Caucasus, based on full respect for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction.

Recognizing that cross-border flows of goods and people foster interdependence and mutual benefit among neighboring states, the United States intends to continue to support regional economic cooperation.

Section II: Economic, Trade, Energy, Space and Mining Cooperation

The United States and Armenia intend to expand cooperation to enhance job creation and economic growth, support economic/market reform and liberalization, promote transport connectivity, and improve the bilateral business climate. We recognize that fair and reciprocal trade is essential to promoting resilient supply chains, economic development, and prosperity. The United States supports Armenia’s efforts to integrate into the global economy and diversify its economic partnerships.

Recalling the previously mentioned TRIPP Implementation Framework and Memorandum of Understanding, Armenia and the United States intend to achieve goals of mutual interest in trade and investment as outlined in these documents.

The United States and Armenia intend to identify areas in which Armenia can improve its legal and regulatory rules in order to work toward improving Armenia’s commercial environment.

Recognizing the importance of a well-functioning, resilient, and secure market-oriented energy sector, the United States and Armenia intend to explore opportunities to increase and diversify Armenia’s energy production and supplies. This includes further development of a civil nuclear program with the highest standards for nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation, which may include, following internal review and approval procedures, signature and entry into force of a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, potential small modular reactor deployment and access to U.S. fuel and technologies; efforts to enhance energy security and efficiency, including through granting Armenia access to U.S. nuclear technologies, measures to increase Armenia’s energy connectivity to regional and European markets, and access to other U.S. civil nuclear services and infrastructure.

Armenia and the United States intend to strengthen energy resilience and independence of critical infrastructure and promote investments in Armenia’s energy sector. Priority areas include modernizing electricity transmission and distribution grids, developing energy storage stations, and enhancing cybersecurity and workforce capacity building. Both countries intend to also work to increase the resilience of Armenia’s broader critical infrastructure, particularly sectors underpinning the AI revolution such as telecommunications and finance.

Armenia and the United States intend to cooperate on accelerating the development, exploration, extraction, processing, and trade of critical minerals, consistent with best practices, to secure fair, resilient, and diversified supply chains. To this end, Armenia and the United States intend to promote cooperation between appropriate U.S. institutions, and corresponding and future Armenian institutions.

The United States and Armenia intend to respond to their semiconductor supply chain and artificial intelligence development priorities, including enhancing bilateral discussions on best practices for export controls.

Recognizing the importance of trade diversification to support food security and promote economic growth, the United States and Armenia should jointly explore areas to increase exports of agricultural goods and expand agricultural productivity, including through the use of new and innovative U.S. agricultural technologies.

Recognizing that reliable supply chains are indispensable to our mutual economic security, the United States and Armenia intend to deepen collaboration on development of secure semiconductor supply chains, encourage private sector investment, facilitate joint academic and research partnerships on semiconductors and supply chain resiliency, strengthen effective export controls for artificial intelligence (AI) application and model development, strengthen cooperation to prevent diversion of AI resources, and prepare the workforce to effectively use and integrate AI applications.

Armenia and the United States intend to promote cooperation and pro-innovation regulatory frameworks in the digital economy, including through trusted cross-border data flows which facilitate e-commerce, digital financial services, technology entrepreneurship, while working to improve Armenia’s access to digital payment platforms and promoting bilateral trade in financial services, recognizing the potential of Armenia’s growing technology sector to drive innovation and economic growth in both countries.

Recognizing the importance of developing the space sector as a pillar of national security, technological innovation, and economic growth, the United States and Armenia intend to explore opportunities to expand their collaboration beyond the Artemis Accords to include more strategic and tangible initiatives. In civil space, these could include discussions on potential CubeSat opportunities for future Artemis missions or Armenia’s possible contributions to NASA’s Moon Base. In commercial space, these could include joint commercial projects in areas such as Earth Observation and satellite communications.

In alignment with the strategic connectivity objectives of the TRIPP initiative, the sides intend to explore deeper cooperation on trusted, reliable, and secure space-based Internet connectivity.

Section III: Defense and Security

The United States supports an independent, sovereign, and democratic Armenia. A peaceful South Caucasus is foundational to Armenia’s continued economic growth and democratic development, and that of the region. Defense and security cooperation between the United States and Armenia benefits both nations and the region.

Recognizing persistence of threats to global peace and stability, the United States and Armenia intend to enhance their defense and security cooperation aimed at, but not limited to, the sale of U.S.-made defense articles and auxiliary equipment to Armenia through Foreign Military Sales (FMS), and potential investments in the Armenian military through participation in professional military education and training courses, including, but not limited to the International Military Education and Training (IMET) program. For this purpose, the United States and Armenia intend to hold regular bilateral defense consultations.

The United States recognizes Armenia’s important contributions to global security, including its deployments in support of operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo, Lebanon, and Mali.

Armenia and the United States intend to explore opportunities to expand security cooperation to increase Armenian interoperability and to strengthen Armenia’s defense capabilities.

The United States also encourages Armenia’s efforts to develop domestic defense industrial capabilities and cooperation between the U.S. and Armenian defense industries.

Acknowledging the threat posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the United States and Armenia aim to pursue initiatives to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and dangerous technologies through adherence to international nonproliferation standards, effective enforcement of export controls, and strengthened enforcement of such controls. To this end, the United States intends to work with the Armenian Border Guard Troops, State Revenue Committee and other relevant authorities.

Acknowledging the importance of strong borders and mutual interest in contributing to the success of Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, the United States and Armenia plan to enhance cooperation toward strengthening and enhancing effective and independent security agencies of Armenia, with the aim of those agencies taking full responsibility for Armenia’s borders.

Recognizing the persistent and shared threats to government, democratic institutions, business, critical infrastructure, and the public from malicious cyber actors, as well as hybrid threats, the United States and Armenia intend to work towards an innovative, secure, and resilient digital environment. The United States and Armenia plan to continue to hold regular consultations on existing and emerging cyber threats to improve Armenia’s overall cyber resilience and security, including through proactive technical assistance, which may also include technology transfer to prevent and respond to such challenges. The United States and Armenia also intend to cooperate towards curtailing illicit financial flows.

The United States intends to continue partnering with Armenia to combat transnational organized crime and corruption, including through training, technical assistance, and equipment.

The United States and Armenia plan to cooperate to address common transnational threats such as terrorism, organized crime, money laundering, cybercrime, drug trafficking, and trafficking in persons, including through training, technical assistance and equipment provision.

The United States and Armenia intend to devise secure and practical mechanisms for sharing sensitive information.

Section IV: Strengthening Freedom, Countering Foreign Malign Propaganda, and Combatting Human Trafficking

Recognizing Armenia’s significant achievements to date, the United States and Armenia intend to collaborate on promoting freedom and access to objective news and information, including to counter foreign malign propaganda.

The United States supports Armenia’s implementation of a plan to prevent and combat all forms of human trafficking in Armenia, and other negative impacts of migration.

Section V: Increasing People-to-People, Cultural, and Scientific Exchanges, Preservation of Cultural Heritage

The United States and Armenia share a desire to increase our people-to-people contacts and enhance our scientific, educational, and professional exchange programs to promote economic prosperity and innovation.

Recognizing the importance of increased contact between the peoples of the United States and Armenia, both sides intend to promote further educational and professional exchanges and activities through initiatives such as the Fulbright Programs, BridgeUSA, International Visitor Leadership Program, American English language teaching and learning programs, sports diplomacy, and exchange programs, as well as facilitating academic exchanges and the mutual recognition of academic qualifications, where appropriate. The parties also intend to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation in technical and vocational education to develop skilled workforces in priority sectors.

Armenia and the United States intend to facilitate joint academic and research partnerships (also through the potential establishment of an Armenia-USA binational science foundation) on semiconductors, and supply chain resiliency to support innovation, workforce development, knowledge and technology transfer.

Stressing the necessity of innovation and dynamism to the future of our two countries, the United States and Armenia intend to promote increased cooperation in higher education, business, and scientific research.

Armenia and the United States acknowledge the potential of Armenia’s Academic City as a hub for academic collaboration and innovation, furthering shared goals in education and research.

The United States and Armenia intend to support joint initiatives for the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage.

Section VI: Implementation of the Strategic Partnership Commission

For the purposes of implementation of this charter, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Commission is hereby established.