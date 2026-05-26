Armenian Foreign Ministry Publishes Text of Armenia-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Charter

Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the text of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Charter between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America.
The charter was signed in Yerevan on May 26 by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The full text of the charter is presented below:
Preamble
The United States of America and the Republic of Armenia:
Reaffirm the importance of our relationship as friends and strategic partners and express our shared commitment to further deepen our partnership to the benefit of both nations and expand our cooperation across a broad spectrum of mutual priorities.