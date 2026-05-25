As elections approach in Armenia, the political landscape becomes increasingly filled with discussions about whether different political forces are under the influence of various external political centers. This is, in some sense, a natural and expected phenomenon, since in any country, especially in small states, global actors consistently have interests, and these interests are often expressed through local political forces that align with their agendas.

As a result, in recent days a rather heated debate has emerged over which political forces in Armenia are considered pro-Russian and which are pro-Western. These classifications are often used as a tool to influence public opinion and steer voters’ choices in a certain direction.

For example, the ruling party sometimes emphasizes that certain opposition forces have closer ties or influence from Russia, while presenting its own political course as more pro-European and oriented toward integration with the West. Conversely, the opposition often makes similar claims in the opposite direction, accusing the authorities of excessive dependence on different external powers or of serving foreign agendas.

In reality, such labeling is a common tool of political communication, but it does not always provide a complete or objective picture of the actual foreign policy positions of each political force. As a result, certain perceptions have indeed been formed among Armenian voters, and the authorities have managed to promote the narrative that in the event of their defeat, Armenia would become a Russian governorate. The opposition advances the narrative that in the case of the ruling party’s re-election, Armenia would turn into a Turkish vilayet.

However, the reality is naturally not as simple as it is being presented. The main share of responsibility here should be placed on the authorities, because ultimately it is the government that is responsible for forming an atmosphere of public unity and tolerance, which in the case of Armenia, does not currently exist.

In the case of the opposition, in recent years it has failed to properly engage with the authorities and political forces of the European Union and the United States. As a result, it essentially does not receive support from EU and Western players. This is, in general, the fault of the opposition, and there is no need to go deeper into this issue.