When Armenians Ignore Their Own Voices

By Vic Gerami
For the last six years, much of my life and career has revolved around one mission: fighting for Artsakh, Armenia, and the Armenian people during one of the darkest chapters in our modern history.
Over the last six years, I devoted much of my work to advocacy for Artsakh and Armenia through journalism, documentaries, public education, coalition building, and community organizing. During that time, I worked with elected officials, activists, media outlets, and others to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis and the broader information war surrounding Armenia and Artsakh.
But throughout those years, one reality weighed heavily on me.
Too often, Armenians undervalue or overlook the work of their own people while instinctively elevating outside voices as more legitimate, prestigious, objective, or worthy of attention.
This is not written out of bitterness, nor is it a request for praise or validation. I do not advocate for Artsakh because I expect applause. I do it because it is morally necessary and because our people were being ethnically cleansed while much of the world looked away.