When Armenians Ignore Their Own Voices

Yet I repeatedly found myself confronting a broader issue that extends beyond my own experiences. I often saw greater enthusiasm, support, and access extended to outside voices while Armenians who had dedicated years of work, sacrifice, resources, and emotional energy to the same cause frequently struggled to receive the same level of engagement or acknowledgment.

One experience in particular stayed with me. While producing my first documentary on the Artsakh Genocide during Azerbaijan’s genocidal attack and the forced displacement of Armenians from Artsakh, a project that ultimately required multiple trips to Armenia for interviews, footage, and research, I repeatedly reached out to the Armenian and Artsakh governments. My goal was not simply access for the sake of access. I wanted to ensure the documentary included Armenian and Artsakh voices and perspectives directly from those involved.

Over the course of the film’s year-and-a-half production, I sent emails, made calls, and followed up persistently. My multiple requests to conduct interviews, either in person or via Zoom, went unanswered. It was a confusing experience because, at the same time, I had been able to secure interviews with seven members of Congress, a senior member of the British House of Lords, and other elected officials and public figures, many of whom were not Armenian.

Later, after my documentary had already been completed, I came across what had been presented and promoted as a documentary film about the attack on Artsakh by a relatively unknown foreign journalist. After watching it, I felt it was a watered-down and euphemistic piece with little substance that, in my view, largely whitewashed Azerbaijan’s crimes against humanity and failed to accurately reflect the gravity of what had happened. Several of the same Armenian officials I had unsuccessfully attempted to reach had participated in that project. I later learned that some of those interviews had taken place while I myself was in Armenia making my film.

I do not share this example out of resentment or to question another journalist’s opportunity. Every journalist deserves access and support. What stayed with me was something broader: why did it seem easier for outside voices to gain engagement than for Armenians who had devoted years of work, advocacy, and personal investment to the same cause?

I am not referring solely to interviews or formal collaborations. I mean something broader: support, engagement, willingness to work together, acknowledgment and investment in one another within our community.