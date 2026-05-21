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Spiritual Revival Foundation Addresses What Comes After Survival at Harvard Talk

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — At a recent global summit at Harvard Medical School, held on May 14-15, one Armenian presentation raised a question that remains under-addressed in much of the humanitarian and mental health field: what comes after survival?

The presentation, delivered by Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation (SRF) Executive Director Dr. Hovhannes Nikoghosyan, introduced an Armenian psycho-spiritual approach to collective trauma — one designed not for moments of acute crisis, but for the more difficult stage that follows, when people have survived yet still struggle to imagine how to live again.

Among those attending the session were SRF Founder Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Anna Afeyan, trustee and co-chair of the Afeyan Foundation, Lord Ara Darzi, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, and Dr. David H. Rosmarin, president of American Psychological Association Division 36.

This is the problem the SRF (revival.am) has spent the last few years trying to address. Many mental health and psychosocial support programs are built to reduce distress, stabilize people and help them endure war, displacement and other forms of mass adversity. That work is indispensable. But survival is not the same as revival. Once the immediate danger has passed, many people are left with a more existential challenge: not simply how to cope, but how to recover coherence, agency, belonging and a future worth moving toward. SRF’s psycho-spiritual approach was developed for precisely that post-survival layer of recovery.

The group’s first central idea is that Armenians have been doing this, in one form or another, for generations. Through the Armenian Genocide, the 2020 Artsakh war and the 2023 ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh, survival stories have continued to be retold around family tables, in churches and in classrooms. But these stories are not preserved simply to keep the wound alive. They are also retold to preserve what was achieved within and after the wound: endurance, rebuilding, continuation and early stages of revival. This is where SRF locates the Armenian DNA of the method. The foundation’s work has been to translate that deeply-rooted generational practice into a teachable, replicable and scalable psycho-spiritual model, relevant not only in Armenia, but also beyond.

That is why one of the defining concepts of the approach is “chosen revival.” In trauma studies, much attention has been given to how communities organize identity around pain, injustice and unresolved loss. SRF’s work takes another viewpoint. “Chosen revival” does not deny trauma or minimize catastrophe. It asks what happens when collective memory is used not only to remember suffering, but to retrieve examples of courage, rebuilding and forward movement, to lean on in the present. In the Armenian case, memory becomes not only a repository of pain but also a resource for action.

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A second major strand of the model comes from the vision of Dr. Noubar Afeyan, who has spent his career at Flagship Pioneering applying a four-step journey — survive, revive, strive and thrive — to the creation and development of nearly 100 paradigm-shifting biotechnology companies. In the SRF context, that logic is translated from venture-building into post-trauma recovery. Two ideas are especially important: the leap of faith and future-back thinking. The leap of faith, in SRF’s formulation, is not optimism for its own sake. It is the choice to act before certainty is available — the moment when a person takes a first concrete step toward a future they cannot yet fully see. Future-back thinking complements it: rather than extrapolating forward from present limitation, the person begins by imagining a future worth living for, then works backward from that future to orient present action. Together, these ideas give Armenian ancestral memory a structured therapeutic logic. The past becomes usable because it supports movement toward a chosen future.

SRF has translated these ideas into a structured, group-based, non-clinical program called the Armenian Revival Journey. The program unfolds in three phases — Revive, Strive and Thrive — and is designed to help restore four faculties often fractured by collective trauma: coherence, agency, belonging and future orientation. The model draws on narrative therapy, Active Historical Thinking, culturally grounded reflection, and future-oriented exercises. Its contribution lies not in inventing entirely new therapeutic ingredients, but in organizing them into a psycho-spiritual architecture rooted in Armenian ancestral memory and oriented toward the post-survival stage in life, namely revival.

Early findings suggest that the approach merits serious attention. The Armenian Revival Journey has already reached thousands of participants in Armenia and shown encouraging signs of improvement in pro-future mindset, social bonding, and trauma-related outcomes. These early results are expected to be further tested through a more rigorous research phase, including a planned randomized controlled trial with McGill University.

One reason the approach drew attention at Harvard is that, while it is Armenian in essence, its logic is not limited to Armenia. The Armenian historical archive supplies SRF’s local content, but the underlying structure is adaptable across cultures. Any community with a usable past — a living memory of endurance, rebuilding, and continuation — may be able to adapt the same logic to its own history and culture.

The Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation is supported by the Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia Foundation (AIFA).

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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