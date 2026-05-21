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Levonty Kazarian Award for Genocide Studies Established by Zoryan Institute

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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TORONTO — The Zoryan Institute recently announced the creation of the Levonty Kazarian Award for Genocide Studies, made possible through an endowment from Dr. Shahe Kazarian in memory of his wife.

This newly established annual award will be presented to a high school student (Grades 9-12) selected as the winner of an essay contest judged by the editors of Genocide Studies International (GSI).

The recipient of the Levonty Kazarian Award for Genocide Studies will receive a $1,000 CAD cash prize, and their winning essay will be published in an upcoming issue of GSI, published by the University of Toronto Press. For a high school student, getting work published in such a respected academic forum opens the door to new academic possibilities and encourages continued scholarship in this field.

Zoryan established this award in appreciation of Levonty Kazarian’s extraordinary legacy of service and leadership, which reflects the values of justice the Institute seeks to uphold. A firm believer in social justice, she touched countless lives through her efforts to address domestic violence in society, her advocacy for culturally informed health care services, her championing of racially fair and discrimination-free employment opportunities for immigrants and refugees, and her ardent support of the arts.

The president of the Zoryan Institute, Greg Sarkissian, had the following to share in reflection: “I want to express my gratitude to Dr. Kazarian for this initiative in helping to create a lasting tribute to strengthen genocide and human rights education for years to come.

“While I did not have the privilege of knowing Levonty Kazarian personally, it is evident that her legacy has touched several lives, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew her. Through this award, her legacy will continue by encouraging young people to embrace the spirit of helping others, and also to engage thoughtfully in human rights praxis and education.”

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Applications for the 2026-2027 Student Essay Contest will open on September 8. Submissions will be reviewed by the editors of Genocide Studies International, with the winning piece selected in April 2027, during Genocide Awareness Month. To learn more, visit https://zoryaninstitute.org/high-school-genocide-education-resources/student-essay-contest/.

 

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