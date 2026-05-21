Lebanon, Artsakh and Middle East Aram I’s Agenda as He Meets Vatican Secretary of State

VATICAN CITY (Public Radio of Armenia) — On the first day of his official visit to the Vatican on May 19, Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, accompanied by his delegation, met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State. Cardinal Parolin, regarded as the second highest-ranking authority in the Vatican after the Pope, is responsible for administrative, political, and diplomatic affairs.

Aram I first addressed the situation in Lebanon and commended the consistent efforts of the Lebanese government under the leadership of the President and the Prime Minister. Referring to southern Lebanon, he stressed that Israel must withdraw its military forces from the region, allowing the Lebanese Army to assume full responsibility for the country’s security and enabling the Lebanese state to reassert its sovereignty throughout all Lebanese territories. His Holiness also underscored the urgent need to strengthen internal unity among Lebanon’s various communities and warmly welcomed the Vatican’s continued support for Lebanon.

The Catholicos then turned to the challenges facing Christian communities across the Middle East, emphasizing the urgent necessity of halting Christian emigration from the region and highlighting the important role of the Churches in this regard.

Aram I praised the Vatican’s longstanding support for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and for the reaffirmation of the rights of the Armenian people. Speaking about Artsakh, he stated that the return of the people of Artsakh, the restoration of their rights, the protection of Armenian churches and historical monuments, and the immediate release of the Artsakh leaders currently imprisoned in Baku remain imperative priorities for the Armenian Church and people. In this context, he called for the Vatican’s continued support.

Parolin addressed the difficulties confronting Lebanon and shared information regarding the Vatican’s ongoing diplomatic efforts with Israel and the United States. He also provided updates concerning Vatican initiatives related to Artsakh in general, and particularly regarding efforts toward the release of prisoners. Cardinal Parolin welcomed the proposal made by His Holiness to organize special consultative meetings at the Vatican for Christian spiritual leaders in Lebanon, as well as for Christian leaders throughout the Middle East.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Aram I presented Parolin with a commemorative gift depicting the Virgin Mary, along with a two-volume publication featuring Armenian churches in Karabakh.