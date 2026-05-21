Buckets, Sticks and Stories: Inside Armenia’s Woman-led Tradition Khabukhaz

By Kushane Chobanyan
As the cheerful chatter of birds fills the morning air in the western Armenian village of Nor Kyank, a group of women gather with milk buckets and tree branches in front of 73-year-old Tania Harutyunyan’s house, who emerges to greet them. To the passerby, the scene might appear bizarre: the women make a sign over each of their sticks with a knife before placing them into the milk bucket and handing it to Tania.
This unusual ritual — known as khabukhaz from the Turkish khab (“bucket” or “container”) and khaz (“sign”) — is a woman-led tradition that has helped communities survive for generations. Today, however, it is only practiced in a few villages in Armenia’s Shirak province.
Khabukhaz stems from a traditional form of milk exchange practiced among dairy farmers. In effect, it was a system of providing milk on credit, where gatherings of five, six, or sometimes more women from the same district would exchange milk with each other.
According to custom, women from families with only a few livestock would give the milk they collected twice a day — morning and evening — in specified portions to a single family who would then redistribute the milk accordingly. In this way, during the abundant milk months from May to the end of November, each family had a fixed amount of milk they could use. This system helped solve production-related household problems in a way that benefited everyone.
It was a tradition based entirely on honesty and trust, because without integrity, one could easily dilute the milk with water. Every time milk was given to a neighbor, one was supposed to make a sign on their stick to get exactly the same portion of milk when her turn came.