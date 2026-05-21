Armenia Wants to Localize Production of Indian Munitions

As it seeks to secure lasting peace with Azerbaijan, Armenia is concurrently striving to strengthen a defense partnership with India.

Armenia is intent on establishing its own domestic production lines to manufacture under license Indian munitions, including 155mm artillery shells and Pinaka rocket launcher systems, according to a report distributed by India Defense Resource Wing (IDRW), an India-based information portal. The report did not mention how advanced bilateral discussions on the matter were, or a potential cost range of any deal.

In 2022, Armenia procured Pinaka systems from India in a deal worth $265 million. The rocket launchers are an Indian version of the US-made HIMARS systems, which have high mobility and long-range strike capability. HIMARS systems initially proved highly effective when used by Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders. But Russia has developed electronic warfare techniques that have hindered HIMARS of late. Pinaka-fired rockets have a significantly shorter range than HIMARS systems.

Armenia is reportedly seeking to localize weapons production instead of simply procuring arms from the source country to guard against supply-chain procurement problems in the event of a future conflict, according to IDRW analysts.

In recent years, the South Caucasus has effectively become an extension of the bitter South Asian rivalry between India and Pakistan. While Armenia has forged defense ties with India, Azerbaijan and Pakistan, along with Turkey, have forged an a security partnership.

For Armenia, growing strategic ties with India reflect Yerevan’s currently strained relationship with Russia, the country’s historical ally. “This partnership not only enhances Armenia’s defense capabilities but also allows India to expand its influence in the South Caucasus, where it faces opposition from Turkish and Pakistani alliances that support Azerbaijan,” according to an analysis published in 2025 by the Atlantic Council.