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A scene from the mentoring forum
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15th Annual Mentoring Forum Connects Armenian Students and Professionals in New York

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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NEW YORK — The15th Annual Mentoring Forum on March 27 brought together Armenian students and professionals at the Diocesan Center’s Kavookjian Hall.

More than 125 attendees participated, representing a range of fields including education, engineering, healthcare and media. Students traveled from across the tri-state region, including Connecticut and the Boston area.

Founded in 2011 by the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) and the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHPO), the Mentoring Forum has grown into a collaborative effort supported by leading Armenian organizations, including the Armenian Network of Greater New York, Armenian General Benevolent Union, Fund for Armenian Relief, and the Armenian National Committee.

This year’s event showcased the breadth and diversity of the Armenian-American professional community, uniting mentors and mentees from disciplines ranging from engineering and education to medicine and media.

The program featured a panel discussion on networking, career development, and employment pathways. Panelists and their roles were: Nazo Haroutunian, serving as senior talent advisor at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; Aram Babikian, who leads Xtrackers sales for U.S. wealth at DWS Group; Peter Bonjuklian, functioning as managing partner and national staffing leader; and Dr. Nouneh Gostanian, who acts as medical director of EPIC transformation at Northwell Cancer Institute and assistant director of the Zuckerberg Cancer Center Infusion Center.

Attendees peppered the panelists with questions on how emerging professionals can best set themselves up for success in an AI-driven economy. The panel presented practical advice on building networks, standing out in the job market, and making strategic career decisions. Drawing on their own experiences, they also reflected on pivotal moments in their careers and lessons learned from professional setbacks.

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After the discussion, attendees joined breakout sessions organized by field and interest. These sessions offered opportunities for more focused conversations between mentors and mentees.

Karen Dilsizian, college-readiness director at New City Kids and moderator of the panel, said the event continues to serve as more than just a networking opportunity.

“For many participants, the Mentoring Forum is more than a single evening,” Dilsizian said. “It strengthens community ties, expands the Armenian diaspora’s professional network, and offers practical career insights to the next generation.”

“The diversity and broad spectrum of professional mentors reflects the Forum’s core mission: to ensure Armenian students and professionals can find guidance, opportunity, and connection-regardless of their chosen career path,” remarked Hovhannes John Mardirossian, President Emeritus of AESA, Northeastern Branch.

“The Mentoring Forum is a powerful testament to the strength, unity, and enduring spirit of our global Armenian community. It is deeply inspiring to witness so many dedicated mentors generously share their time, wisdom, and experience to uplift and guide the next generation as they shape their futures.” says Larry Najarian, MD, AAHPO President and Mentoring Forum Co-Chair.

This year’s event was co-chaired by a coalition of Armenian organizations representing various professional fields, in addition to AESA and AAHPO: the Armenian Bar Association, Armenian International Women’s Association Greater New York Affiliate, Armenian Behavioral Science Association, Fund for Armenian Relief, Armenian Jewelers Association, Armenian Assembly, Children of Armenia Fund, Association for Trauma Outreach and Prevention, Armenian Network of Greater New York, Armenian National Committee, Knights and Daughters of Vartan, Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenians in Banking and Finance, and the Armenian Missionary Association of America.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

 

 

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