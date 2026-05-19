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Adrienne Arkun
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Obituary: Adrienne Arkun, Librarian, 101 Years Old

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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PEABODY, Mass. — Adrienne Arkun, who worked as a librarian for the Queens Borough Public Library in New York for 32 years, passed away on April 24 at the age of 101.

A young Adrienne Nazaretian (Arkun)

She was born in Ridgewood, NJ, to Nishan Nazaretian (1895-1927) of Amasya and Marie Sarkisian (later Chakerian; 1904-1985) of Bursa, on July 1, 1924. Adrienne’s three paternal aunts and one uncle of Amasya, along with her paternal grandmother, were lost or killed during the deportations of the Armenian Genocide. Previously, her paternal great-grandfather was beheaded during the Hamidian massacres. Adrienne’s mother Marie (Mariam), the latter’s mother Takouhi Papazian Sarkisian (1874-1965), and grandmother Mannig (Mariam “Dudu”) Kazanian Ekmekjian, were deported from Bursa along with many other relatives in 1915.

Marie came to the US as a “postcard” bride to marry Nishan at 18 years old. The latter had an oriental rug and floor covering store (the Ridgewood Floor and Covering Store), but died of a heart attack at the age of 32, leaving toddler Adrienne (Adriné in Armenian) without a father for several years. Marie worked in a sweatshop and eventually married Roupen Chakerian (1892-1970), a Zeytun Armenian who had fought in General Antranig’s army and later the French Armenian legion in Cilicia.

Adrienne’s childhood was during the Depression years, which had a deep impact on her life. She was studious and thought of becoming a chemist, but her college advisors stated that this would not be easy for a woman and steered her to library sciences instead. In addition to her native English and Armenian, with some knowledge also of Turkish from her childhood, she studied French, Spanish and German. After a obtaining a bachelor of arts degree from Queens College in 1946, she earned a second bachelor from Columbia University’s Faculty of Library Service in 1947, which was the equivalent of a master’s degree at that time in this field.

Adrienne Arkun, at left, at work at the Queens Borough Public Library

She began working as a librarian for the Queens Borough Public Library in NY in 1947. Eventually she rose to become a chief branch librarian in the system, including at the Glendale Public Library in Queens.

As the first-born in the US, Adrienne played the role of translator and intermediary for her parents, grandmother and younger sister (Arpy Shepard, 1932-2025). She was well known for giving books and helpful advice to friends and family, and especially to younger female relatives. She played a key role in bringing her mother’s cousin and the latter’s daughter, Nancy Shirinian (later Toumayan) to the US, providing an affidavit of support and arranging for her education, in the 1950s.

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Adrienne married S. Vedat Arkun on February 13, 1957. Born in Tokat in Turkey, the latter worked at various jobs in the US involving heavy labor before becoming an accounting clerk for United Parcel Service. He learned Armenian from Adrienne’s family. The couple had two children, Aram and Susan Baidzar Arkun (1962-2020).

After Adrienne and Vedat eventually retired, they enjoyed many trips to locations around the world, including South America, Eastern Turkey and Europe, and visited some of their relatives scattered in different countries due to the Armenian Genocide. They lived nearly their entire married lives in Forest Hills, New York, but moved in 2012 to Henrico, Virginia, to be near their son and his family.

Adrienne Arkun with her grandchildren Mark, at left, and Raffi

While pragmatic, Adrienne had firm notions of morality which guided her actions, and she was forthright in her opinions. Though their means were modest, she and her husband attempted to support various humanitarian causes, both Armenian and non-Armenian, and help individuals in need.

Vedat passed away in 2013 and Adrienne moved to the Boston area the next year to again be near her son and his family. Although her physical health was good, advanced age led to a form of dementia and she spent her last years in memory care and nursing homes in the Boston area, including the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody, MA.

After her passing, thanks to the good services of the Giragosian Funeral Home in Watertown, Adrienne was transported to her family plot in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Queens where she was buried with her parents and grandmother. A private memorial was held for her afterwards in New York.

Survivors include her son Aram (wife Knarik), grandchildren Mark Antranig and Raffi Vedat Arkun, nephew Richard Shepard (Jennifer Konner), the children of cousin Nancy (and Peter) Toumayan and their families, nephews and nieces of her husband Vedat and their families, and relatives in various parts of the United States, France and Armenia.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Donations in memoriam in lieu of flowers are requested to be sent to the Tekeyan Cultural Association (755 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 01940) with the appropriate notation or to Doctors Without Borders USA (P.O. Box 5030 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030).

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