Ruben Vardanyan Nominated for the 2026 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize

We, the undersigned, advocates for human rights across the globe, hereby announce that we have nominated the Armenian humanitarian Ruben Vardanyan for the 2026 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize.

This nomination recognizes Ruben’s significant contributions to the protection of human rights worldwide through the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, as well as his dedication to the rights of his compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). We firmly believe that Ruben Vardanyan is deserving of this award.

The Aurora Prize, which was co-founded by Ruben Vardanyan, Noubar Afeyan, and the late Vartan Gregorian, has empowered laureates to continue their vital work in the field of human rights, literally saving thousands of lives across various countries and continents. Ruben believes that goodness is eternal and immortal, and that it gains strength whenever a kind deed is performed. Through his vision and support, it has been possible to protect the rights of individuals in dire circumstances, providing them with a second chance at life.

For Ruben, the protection of human dignity and human rights stands above all else. For this reason, his decision to stand by his compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh by moving there during their time of extreme hardship resonated deeply with all of us. In Nagorno-Karabakh, Ruben served as a defender of the rights of indigenous people.

A pacifist by nature and conviction, Ruben risked his personal safety and a comfortable future to pursue pathways for dialogue, negotiation, and mutual understanding in one of the world’s most complex and sensitive conflict zones.

In 1995, at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the European Court of Human Rights, Václav Havel voiced the hope that “human reason, decency, solidarity and preparedness to seek understanding and to live together in fairness will triumph over everything which threatens them.” Ruben is a carrier and follower of this very same ideology and these enduring values. Therefore, we firmly assert that his exceptional activities are entirely in line with the spirit of this award and the principles espoused by Václav Havel.