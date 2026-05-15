Obituary: Marketeer Madlen Satamian,1961-2026

PASADENA, Calif. — Madlen Tagavarian-Satamian passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026 at the age of 65.

She was the wife of 42 years of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU)’s retired long time Artistic Director Krikor Satamian.

Madlen had a master’s degree in economics from Hunter College in New York City. For the past 11 years, she had a marketing business with a partner by the name of Keghan Diradourian-Artinian. She was very energetic and innovative. On occasions, she participated in AGBU’s drama productions in California as stage manager.

Madlen met Krikor at the AGBU’s New York office, where she was working part-time, and they got married in 1984. They moved to Los Angeles in 1988 and settled in Pasadena. They adopted a son from Yerevan in 1998 and called him Levon.

Madlen Satamian’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 12 noon, at the Old North Church of the Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn and the burial will be in the same cemetery.

She leaves behind her husband Krikor, son Levon, and her sister Aida and the latter’s family.