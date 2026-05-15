Executive Committee of Catholic–Oriental Orthodox Dialogue Meets in Rome

ROME — On May 12, the Executive Committee of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches met at the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity in Rome to reflect on the future of their work and assess the progress made over the past two decades.

The meeting was co-chaired by Cardinal Kurt Koch and Bishop Kyrillos. Also present were the co-secretaries, Archbishop Nareg Alemezian and Fr. Hyacinthe Destivelle. Participating as observers were Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Metropolitan Barnaba El Soryany, and Bishop Thomas Adly Zaky.

The gathering was held in response to a recommendation made during the Commission’s 2024 plenary meeting. At that time, members proposed that the 20th anniversary of the Joint International Commission should serve as an occasion to evaluate the documents produced by the dialogue and reflect on its methodology, with a view to identifying possible improvements for future work.

During the Rome meeting, participants engaged in substantial discussion on both the evaluation of the Commission’s past work and the next steps of the dialogue. Their reflections resulted in the drafting of a document that will now be submitted to the respective Church authorities for consideration and possible action.

On Wednesday, May 13, participants also had the opportunity to greet Pope Leo XIV, marking a significant moment during their time in Rome. During his meeting with the Holy Father, Archbishop Barsamian conveyed to Pope Leo XIV the fraternal greetings of Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. Pope Leo warmly welcomed Archbishop Khajag, saying, “Very nice seeing you again,” a gesture that reflected the cordial and longstanding relationship Archbishop Khajag has enjoyed with Pope Leo XIV, as with the previous pontiffs.

The exchange highlighted Archbishop Khajag’s continuing role in fostering warm relations between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Holy See, building on years of friendship, mutual respect, and close cooperation. His presence at the meeting and personal greeting with Pope Leo XIV served as a further sign of the enduring bonds between the Churches and of the shared commitment to advancing ecumenical understanding.