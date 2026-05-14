Tatyana’s Everyday Food: Easy Pistachio Honey Baklava Rolls

Tatyana’s Everyday Food specializes in flavorful unique desserts, everyday meals, old-fashioned cooking techniques and traditional Eastern European recipes with easy-to-follow video instructions and accessible ingredients. The site caters to both new and experienced cooks, whether you are time-pressed looking for a quick dinner or spending time creating unique birthday cakes, homemade desserts, and classic holiday dinners.
“From classic desserts to international dishes like Ukrainian borscht, you will discover many traditional Ukrainian, Russian and Eastern European recipes, that were passed down to me from my parents, alongside my own recipes inspired by the Italian, French and Asian cuisines,” says Tatyana Nesteruk, a content creator and cookbook author. “I hope you enjoy my video tutorials, recipes and posts. Feel free to contact me should you have questions along the way.”
Tatyana was born in the former USSR. Her Ukrainian family immigrated to the United States in 1989, and Tatyana was raised in Washington State in a tight-knit Slavic community. She learned to cook from her mother and grandmother, who passed down many of the recipes in her Ukrainian cookbook, Beyond Borscht. She has over 1 million followers across social media platforms on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. She has appeared on the “TODAY Show” several times and many local TV channels, sharing her Eastern European recipes.
“These easy pistachio honey baklava rolls with honey syrup are made with pre-made puff pastry. They are my newest obsession and one of the easiest desserts to make. Buttery and flaky puff pastry filled with a pistachio paste, honey, optional raspberry jam, then brushed with a simple honey syrup. Enjoy these rolls with a cup of hot coffee or tea for breakfast, family brunch, or afternoon snack.”
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