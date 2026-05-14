Tatyana’s Everyday Food: Easy Pistachio Honey Baklava Rolls

1/4 cup raspberry jam, optional

1 large egg, for egg wash

Honey Syrup Topping:

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a half-sheet baking pan with parchment paper or a silicon mat.

Defrost Pastry Dough:

If you need to make the dessert the same day, remove the pastry dough from the freezer and thaw at room temperature, until the dough is softened; about 1 hour. Return the dough to the refrigerator for an hour to chill. The dough needs to be cold when making the rolls.

Filling:

Place the pistachios and sugar into a food processor or blender. Pulse the nuts until they’re finely diced. You’re looking for a chunky mixture. Add the softened butter next and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Pulse the nuts and butter together until a thick paste forms. Set this filling aside.

Making the Rolls:

Remove the puff pastry dough from the refrigerator, unwrap it, and lay it flat on your work surface. If needed, use a rolling pin to flatten the dough further. Using an off-set spatula, spread the prepared pistachio paste evenly, leaving a 1/2-inch border along the top and bottom. Next, drizzle honey over the paste. If desired, spread several tablespoons of raspberry jam over the paste. (Tatyana likes to do half with jam, and half without.)

Place the second sheet of pastry dough over the top, then press the top and bottom borders together with your fingers. Using a long sharp knife, score the pastry dough first into 1-inch strips, then slice the pastry dough from top to bottom. (Watch Tatyana’s video tutorial link below to see how she does this step.)

To shape each roll, lift a strip of the pastry and gently stretch it lightly. If the pastry is sticking to your work surface, slide a knife underneath to release it. Next, begin to twist the strip of dough from both ends, creating a twisted rope. Turn the twisted rope of pastry dough into a pinwheel or roll shape, and tuck the end underneath. Place the shaped rolls onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing them at least 1 to 1 1/2-inches apart.

Crack the egg into a small cup or bowl and whisk it vigorously. Using a pastry brush, coat each roll all over the beaten egg.

Bake for 33 to 36 minutes. The rolls should be a rich, golden-brown color and the puff pastry should be baked all the way through. Check the doneness by pressing lightly onto the rolls. The pastry should be super soft, fluffy and spring back. If the rolls start to darken too much, lay flat a sheet of foil over the rolls to tent the pastries.

Honey Syrup Topping:

Pour the water and honey into a medium saucepan and whisk together. Bring the syrup to a simmer over medium-low heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring. Watch the syrup carefully so it doesn’t boil over. Remove the syrup from heat, then squeeze in about a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice. Whisk in the juice, then let the syrup stand while the rolls finish baking.

As soon as you take the rolls out of the oven, brush the rolls generously with the syrup, making 2 to 3 passes. Allow the syrup to really sink into the pastries. Let the rolls stand for 5 minutes after adding the syrup, then transfer them with a spatula onto a cooling rack to chill. Serve immediately.

Makes 12 rolls

* Dufour Puff Pastry dough is often referred to as Pâte Feuilletée, or leafed pastry, because it has many leaves or layers. Puff pastry is the finest of doughs. It is crisp, buttery, flaky and especially light. Puff pastry makes a perfect wrapping for a variety of savory and sweet dishes. Tatyana adds, “Puff pastry: this is one of the most important part of the recipe. I recommend seeking out a high-quality French puff pastry that’s made with butter. I like the Dufour brand sold at Whole Foods.” Women-owned and Bronx based, Dufour Pastry Kitchens has produced award-winning frozen puff pastry dough, ready-to-bake tart shells, and hand crafted savory hors d’oeuvres for over 25 years. Dufour Pastry Kitchens has maintained its reputation for developing both traditional and trend-setting products to suit the needs of chefs, caterers, and home cooks that won’t settle for less than the best. Dufour works behind the scenes to save you time and labor with absolutely no compromise. The distinctive quality of Dufour’s products has earned the reputation as “The Chef’s Secret Source.”

See: https://dufourpastrykitchens.com/puff-pastry-dough/

For this recipe, go to: https://tatyanaseverydayfood.com/easy-baklava-rolls/

For this video tutorial, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffUjqjCyHLI

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For Keto and Low-Carb recipes, see: https://tatyanaseverydayfood.com/speciality/keto/

For Beef and Lamb recipes: https://tatyanaseverydayfood.com/recipe-type/beef-recipes/

Also try:

Pistachio Baklava Cake: the ultimate honey cake. This decadent and sweet cake tastes like a bite of baklava, with creamy pistachio buttercream.

Chocolate Pistachio Cream Puffs: the filling inside of these is amazing. Chocolate glazed cream puffs filled with a creamy pistachio and Irish cream filling.

Honey Pistachio Babka Bread – incredibly delicious. Soft, buttery dough filled with pistachio paste, glazed with honey.

Super Easy Apple Fritters: Easy and fluffy apple fritters recipe with a cinnamon glaze.

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