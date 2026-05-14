Arshile Gorky Exhibition at Armenian Museum of America Extended through September

WATERTOWN — Due to overwhelming interest and positive reviews from prominent publications such as Boston Art Review and Artscope magazine, the Armenian Museum of America recently announce that “Arshile Gorky: Redrawing Community and Connections” has been extended to September 27.

The show was highlighted as a top pick by the Boston Globe and by GBH Arts Editor Jared Bowen.

This landmark exhibition was opened to coincide with the 100 Years of Arshile Gorky programming in the City of Watertown. Curated by Kim S. Theriault and sponsored by the JHM Charitable Foundation, the exhibition brings together works from private collectors and leading institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Housatonic Museum of Art, and Yale University Art Gallery.

“Gorky’s work demonstrates an aptitude for navigating the zeitgeist of his time; through synthesizing surrealist, abstract, and modernist frameworks, he formulates an approach that was increasingly his own. By tracing his artistic development alongside his personal history, Redrawing Community and Connections situates Gorky as a progenitor of Abstract Expressionism,” writes Abigail Feliciano in Boston Art Review. “Comprising generous loans from the Armenian diaspora, the exhibition reinforces that Gorky’s work has been sustained not solely by institutions, but by individuals who chose to steward his place in art history.”

“Redrawing Community and Connections” explores how Gorky, who arrived in Watertown after surviving the Armenian Genocide, helped shape modern art in America while forging powerful connections rooted in resilience and belonging. “This exhibition presents a fresh lens on Gorky’s legacy, emphasizing the deep human connections that shaped his art and life,” notes Dr. Theriault.

“As the first Armenian museum to host an exhibition of Arshile Gorky’s work, we are honored to share this remarkable collection,” adds Museum President Michele M. Kolligian. “When we saw the response from our members and the art world, we made every effort to extend the exhibit so we can share this unique story with a wider audience. We are truly grateful to the lenders for supporting the extension of the show. We are proud to present these rarely seen works and to invite visitors to engage with Gorky’s story in a meaningful way.”