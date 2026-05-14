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Honorary Consul Oscar Tatosian leading a tour of the Union League Club of Chicago
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Armenian Student Gathering Held in Chicago

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Paruir Sarkisian

CHICAGO — At the initiative of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Chicago Oscar Tatosian, a meeting was held on April 20 with Armenian students studying at leading universities in Chicago and the surrounding region.

The purpose of the event was to create a collaborative platform where students could get to know one another, establish professional and personal connections, and discuss opportunities for their future engagement with Armenia.

The meeting was attended by students from the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Northeastern Illinois University, Lake Forest College, Rosalind Franklin University, and other higher education institutions in the Chicago area.

Tatosian welcomed the participants. He emphasized the importance of such gatherings, noting that strengthening connections among Armenian students and bringing together their educational potential are of great significance both for community life and for Armenia’s future.

He highly valued the educational aspirations of the young people and noted that the knowledge and experience gained by each student can play an important role in Armenia’s development. Tatosian encouraged the students to maintain active contact with the consulate, emphasizing that they may reach out to it with any questions or initiatives. He said that the consulate is ready to be as helpful as possible to young people and to serve as a bridge between them and Armenia.

First row, second from left, Senior Advisor Paruir Sarkisian and third from left Honorary Consul Oscar Tatosian, with Chicago area Armenian students

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Senior Advisor to the Consulate Paruir Sarkisian emphasized in his opening remarks that the main purpose of the initiative was not only to give Armenian students an opportunity to get to know one another, but also to lay the foundation for long-term cooperation between Armenia and young professionals.

Addressing the students, Sarkisian stated: “You are Armenia’s intellectual capital. The education you receive has strategic value for Armenia. The Republic of Armenia needs your knowledge and professional experience today and in the future.”

He emphasized the potential of young professionals, who can play an important role in Armenia’s economic, technological, and institutional development processes.

Sarkisian also referred to Armenia’s current development priorities, noting that Armenia is at an important stage of economic activation and reforms. He noted that the country is attracting increasing interest from international business and the technology sector, including companies such as Nvidia and Firebird AI.

According to him, the advancement of the peace agenda, infrastructure and investment programs, as well as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative, can create new opportunities for Armenia’s future development.

During the ensuing discussion, students raised questions regarding Armenia’s political and economic situation, the role of young people, maintaining ties with the homeland after completing their education, and opportunities for professional engagement.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Areg Aslanyan, a student at Northwestern University with an interest in cybersecurity, spoke about the economic activity recorded in Armenia in recent years and the prospects for development in the technology sector. He declared that in the future he hopes to contribute his professional knowledge and experience to Armenia’s technological progress.

The gathering of Chicago area Armenian students

In turn, Davit Miroyan, a student at the University of Chicago, addressed the importance of military service. He also emphasized that Armenian youth should have the opportunity to receive an education abroad while maintaining strong ties with Armenia.

According to the participants, the meeting was an effective and important step toward strengthening the Armenian student community in Chicago. The idea of having such meetings in a regularly scheduled format was discussed, with gatherings at least twice a year.

The event was held at the Union League Club of Chicago, one of Chicago’s historic and distinguished clubs. At the conclusion of the event, Tatosian organized a tour of the club’s halls for the participating students, presenting the club’s history, established traditions, and significant role in Chicago’s civic and cultural life.

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