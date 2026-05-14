Armenian Student Gathering Held in Chicago

By Paruir Sarkisian

CHICAGO — At the initiative of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Chicago Oscar Tatosian, a meeting was held on April 20 with Armenian students studying at leading universities in Chicago and the surrounding region.

The purpose of the event was to create a collaborative platform where students could get to know one another, establish professional and personal connections, and discuss opportunities for their future engagement with Armenia.

The meeting was attended by students from the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Northeastern Illinois University, Lake Forest College, Rosalind Franklin University, and other higher education institutions in the Chicago area.

Tatosian welcomed the participants. He emphasized the importance of such gatherings, noting that strengthening connections among Armenian students and bringing together their educational potential are of great significance both for community life and for Armenia’s future.

He highly valued the educational aspirations of the young people and noted that the knowledge and experience gained by each student can play an important role in Armenia’s development. Tatosian encouraged the students to maintain active contact with the consulate, emphasizing that they may reach out to it with any questions or initiatives. He said that the consulate is ready to be as helpful as possible to young people and to serve as a bridge between them and Armenia.