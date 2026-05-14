Armenian Heritage Walk Opens at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Foundation member Steve Barsamian offered a rich history of the Armenian Heritage Walk, declaring that it was 50 years and 1 day ago that the original Young Meher statue was dedicated at the same site. He paid tribute to the Knights of Vartan and the original visionaries for laying the foundation for the bicentennial project. Among them were Armenian Bicentennial Commemoration Committee Executive Chair M. George Mooradian, Esq.; Vice Chair John Bogosian, Secretary John Sudjian, Treasurer Albert Momjian, Esq.; Statue Committee Chair John Samelian and his committee members Harry Andonian, Harry Dorian, Esq.; Harry Hoplamazian, and John Mirakian; Banquet Committee Chair John Tokmajian, and numerous others.

Barsamian took on the task of maintaining the statue for decades. In 2017, he saw that it needed restoring and went to City Hall to get the ball rolling. He reached out to Viken Bazarbashian, then chairman of the Knights of Vartan, for help, and that led to the involvement of David Hoplamazian, Karolyn Chebookjian, Harry S. Cherken, Jr.; Kurk Selverian, Michael Santerian, and ultimately architect Simon Koumjian III, landscape designer Ned Moore, and Nanette Zakian. A committee of motivated community members was growing. Kurk Selverian took on the leadership role, as Koumjian III took on architecture, Hoplamazian, construction; Cherken, Jr., legal matters; Chebookjian and Zakian, fundraising and marketing, and the project was on its way. Barsamian said there are so many others that have contributed extensively to the massive undertaking that it is impossible to list them all. He said that “for as long as I’ve been here, I’ve never seen such unity, capital letters UNITY,” and thanked the community for the outstanding accomplishment.

City Commendation and Accolades

City and state officials attending the dedication included staff from U.S. Senators David McCormick’s and John Fetterman’s offices, State Representatives Ben Sanchez, Tarik Kahn and Keith Harris, city officials Aparna Palatino and Doug Robinson, Parkway Council Executive Director Nicholas Anderson, and Philadelphia City Representative and Director of the Office of Special Events Jazelle Jones. Jones took to the podium to salute the Armenian community of the Philadelphia area. ” For well over a century, Armenians have been a part of the city,” she said. Philadelphia became “a place to build, to rebuild and to thrive.”

Clergy and audience members then sang along with exuberant members of the Hamazkayin Meghri Youth Choral Group, a fitting prelude to the spirited presentation by site contractor David Hoplamazian, President of Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc. Hoplamazian, who worked hand-in-hand with site architect Simon Koumjian III, spoke of their dynamic collaboration, turning drawings into reality in as little as one year. Hoplamazian echoed Barsamian’s words, crediting the originators of the 1976 Young Meher project (among them some of his family members) as well as the long list of today’s foundation and committee members and “partners in the city” for their remarkable investment of time, skill, and talent in everything from policy and permits to engineering, accounting, legal work and fundraising to enable the project to move forward. “It takes a village,” he said.” Hoplamazian gave special accolades to supporter Andranik Danielyan for coordinating the daunting task of transferring more than 60 boulders from Armenia to Philadelphia and expressed thanks to the Armenian Sisters Academy for storing them on the school grounds before they were installed.

Foundation President Kurk Selverian took the stage to give additional thanks to the officials from the city, museum, and horticultural society who were instrumental in the success of the undertaking. Selverian paid special tribute to architect Simon Koumjian III, who labored indefatigably over every detail to make the project exceptional. Landscape designer Ned Moore was commended for his impeccable design and state-of-the-art renderings, which helped sell the project. Finally, David Hoplamazian was applauded for his expertise, flexibility, and timeliness in design-build construction, working closely with Koumjian III through every twist and turn for an exceptional outcome on a short timeline.

Keynote speaker for the dedication, Selverian presented a theatrical tribute to the Armenian people, beginning with a William Saroyan poem and poetically taking the audience though the Armenian-American story. The angelic voice of Hooshere Bezdikian, known as Hooshere on all the streaming platforms (@hoosheremusic, hooshere.com) elevated the performance with expressive renditions of Armenian and American songs, as Steve Odabashian accompanied on piano.

The festivities culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a flag processional of Armenian youth, and a dance performance by students of the Armenian Sisters Academy. Guests then flocked onto the walkway to rejoice in its beauty and lay white carnations on and around the Young Meher statue as a symbol of the continued life of Armenian Americans 111 years after the Armenian Genocide.

Gala Honors Armenian Americans

In a grand finale of the memorable weekend, some 450 guests gathered at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia at a black-tie gala to rejoice at the opening of the Armenian Heritage Walk and to present awards of excellence to several highly accomplished Armenian Americans. In a heartwarming opening, Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia Board Vice President and Fundraising Director Karolyn Chebookjian spoke of the historic roots of the Armenian Heritage Walk and its majestic Young Meher statue.

Chebookjian’s toast was followed by an adulatory video message from Gov. Josh Shapiro, who congratulated the community on the completion of the project and the important contributions Armenian Americans make to the commonwealth. The evening continued with a signature video documenting each board member’s thoughts about the importance of the project, their role in it, and their thanks to the community. The night kicked off with a comedic video presentation by TV host, comedian, writer and producer Sona Movsesian.

Author, podcaster, media personality, and former executive assistant of Conan O’Brien, Movsesian filled the room with warmth and laughter as she presented awards of excellence to seven honorees. They are Michael Aram, founder and designer of Michael Aram Inc.; Dr. James Philip Bagian, engineer, physician, and NASA astronaut; Mark Hoplamazian, chairman and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corp.; Edele Hovnanian, president and CEO, H. Hovnanian Family Office; Major Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, two-time recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal; Katherine Sarafian, senior vice president of production, Pixar Animation Studios; and Peter Vosbikian, accomplished executive, household products industry. Each honoree offered their own unique inspiring words about their journey, often interjecting humor and always conveying a strong generational connection with the Armenian community that empowers and enriches their work. Renowned educator and performer of the Armenian duduk and clarinet, Mher Mnatsakanyan, delighted the audience with a musical performance.

In closing remarks, foundation member Nanette Zakian offered sincere gratitude to all who made the Armenian Heritage Walk a reality, with special thanks to the evening’s host, Sona Movsesian for reminding everyone that joy is essential to meaningful celebration. Zakian presented her with a very special gift, a piece of a boulder from Armenia affixed atop a basalt stone, also from Armenia. Reflecting on her own roots and the deeper meaning of heritage as a living connection between generations, she highlighted the project as a powerful symbol of unity, history, and cultural pride. Recognizing the dedication of donors, organizers, honorees, clergy, and fellow board members whose collective efforts transformed a simple idea into a lasting landmark, she honored the continuity between past and present, encouraging attendees to pass this moment on to future generations.

-Melissa Selverian