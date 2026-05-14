Armenian Heritage Walk Opens at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA — The heavens smiled down on the Philadelphia Armenian community on Saturday, April 25, as more than 1,000 people gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Armenian Heritage Walk at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a 15,000-square-foot winding walkway of Armenian culture, art and native gardens. Defying the forecast of rain, the April skies stayed crisp and clear during the ceremony, as if to open their arms to the momentous achievement of the Philadelphia Armenian community, a lasting tribute in the birthplace of the nation to the contributions of Armenians in America and an expression of thanks to the nation for welcoming Armenians to its shores.
On the occasion of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the 250th birthday of America, Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia leaders, committee members, volunteers, city officials, clergy, guests and friends spoke, sang, danced and prayed as they cut the ribbon on the masterpiece parcel featuring a restored 22-foot-tall bronze Young Meher statue. Depicting a mythical Armenian man in battle uniform with a knee bent and arms raised clutching a cross, the statue is the centerpiece of the walk and represents the indomitable spirit, faith, and courage of the Armenian people. It was first unveiled thanks to a group of visionary men in the Knights of Vartan organization in 1976 on the 200th birthday of the nation.
The opening of the walk marks completion of Phase 1, which includes more than 60 boulders, transported from Armenia to the site, and lining a lighted paved trail elegantly draped with hundreds of trees, shrubs, bulbs, and grasses. Located directly across from the north entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the trail is adorned with areas for reflection and education about the Armenian culture. Numerous platforms await Phase 2, which will feature artistic creations by Armenian artists in keeping with foundation themes of Armenian language, faith, and traditions.
Intercommunal Commemoration of Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Heritage Walk milestone was captured in a weekend of both solemn and festive events, beginning with an intercommunal service of peace and remembrance of the sainted martyrs of the Armenian Genocide led by religious leaders and altar servers from all five Philadelphia area Armenian churches and senior clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Catholic Church at the Saints Peter and Paul Basilica in Philadelphia Friday, April 24. The clergy and altar servers were accompanied by an Intercommunal Choir made up of members from all five Philadelphia Armenian Churches who adorned gowns from each of their respective parishes as a visible symbol of unity.
The evening culminated in musical performances by children of the Armenian Sisters Academy and the blessing and gifting of an Armenian cross-stone (khatchkar) monument to the Catholic church to honor the Holy See of the Vatican for bringing attention to the Armenian nation and remembering the sainted martyrs of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.