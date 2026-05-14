America’s Oldest Armenian Church Seeks Descendants of Founding Families for Anniversary Celebration

WORCESTER — Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester, recognized as America’s oldest Armenian church, is calling on descendants of its founding families – and all those whose family histories intersect with this historic parish to reconnect with their roots as the church prepares to celebrate its 135th anniversary on November 21 and 22.

Consecrated in 1891, the church’s original sanctuary on Laurel Street was established by Armenian immigrants who came to central Massachusetts seeking opportunity and building new lives in America, many finding work in Worcester’s wire mills. At a time when Armenian communities were just beginning to take root in the United States, the parish became the first seat of the Armenian Diocese in America and helped lay the foundation for Armenian church life across the country.

As the Armenian community in Worcester grew, the parish built its current sanctuary on Salisbury Street in 1952 to serve an expanding congregation. Today, Worcester remains one of New England’s enduring centers of Armenian-American life, where three Armenian churches continue to preserve faith, language, culture, and community.

As part of this milestone anniversary, the church is reaching out to descendants of its founders and early parish leaders, many of whose families may now be living across the United States.

“Many Armenian-American families began their journey in Worcester before putting down roots in other parts of the country,” said Steve Migridichian, deacon of the church and member of the anniversary planning committee. “We hope this celebration will bring families back to where so many of their American stories began, while honoring the vision, sacrifice, and faith of those who built this church for future generations.”

The planning committee is especially hoping to connect with descendants of the founders and members of the committee that built the original Laurel Street church, including: Bishop Hovsep Sarajian; Abraham Agajanian; Hamparsoom Arakelian; Minas Aroian; Krikor Bagdigian; Mardiros Bagdigian; George Mardiros; Garabed Tashjian; Z. Terzian; Kevork Avedisian; Mardiros Gujigian; Kevork Juskalian; Hovanes Krikorian; Nazar Norsigian; Bagdasar Tashjian; Kevork Tashjian; Yacoub Torosian and Hovhannes Yaghjian.