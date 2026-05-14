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Guest speaker Silva Harapetian (Karine Armen photo)
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AIWA Celebrates 35th Anniversary

by
Karine Armen
35
0

GLENDALE — The Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) marked its 35th anniversary, alongside the 30th anniversary of its Los Angeles affiliate, with a gala on Saturday, May 2 at Reflections Venue.

The gala’s master of ceremonies was Jacqueline Sarkissian, KTLA reporter. The keynote speaker was Silva Harapetian, an Emmy-nominated journalist, documentary producer, and Amazon best-selling author with over 20 years of experience reporting for major networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX. Greg Hosharian and the Armenian Pops Ensemble provided musical performances.

Sarkissian said, “Whether you are here because of your Armenian heritage, your values, or you believe in empowering women, your support tonight turns this vision into a lasting impact.”

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian expressed his support for and appreciation of AIWA and blessed the event.

Some of the AIWA board members (Karine Armen photo)

Harapetian shared her memories of living in Iran, moving to Glendale, the challenges she faced when trying to become a reporter as an immigrant, and her mother’s resilience. Harapetian said, “When no agent represented me, I created my own opportunities. Looking back, I didn’t set out to be a trailblazer; I just wanted to tell meaningful stories.” She added, “I kept pushing into rooms that were not built for people like me, and I stayed, because this is what legacy looked like.”

President of AIWA Silva Katchiguian talked about the importance of empowering women and the support from the gala’s participants. Later, some women received awards for their contributions to AIWA. Along with the awards, Los Angeles City Council member Adrin Nazarian gave certificates of appreciation.

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The following founders of AIWA in Los Angeles, the late Hasmik Mgrdichian, Savey Tufenkian, Flora Dunaians, Elizabeth Agbabian and Hermine Janoyan were honored. Also recognized were six past presidents of the LA Affiliate: the late Laurel Karabian, Lily Ring Balian, Cindy Norian, Diane Cabraloff, Silva Katchiguian, and Nicole Nishanian. Several long-standing committee members were singled out: 30-plus years Joan Agajanian Quinn, Argine Jean Kelegian, Ani Aivazian, Arsine Phillips, and Annie Balikian from New England.

Founded in Boston in 1990, AIWA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing women’s issues and fostering leadership and opportunity. With affiliates in Los Angeles, New England, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Yerevan, AIWA has built a global network committed to uplifting women across communities.

AIWA International continues to lead several impactful initiatives, including EmpowerPath Armenia, which offers skills development for women from Artsakh, and EmpowerPath Lebanon, created in partnership with the Jinishian Memorial Association. Additional programs include elderly care and childcare training, scholarships, and financial support for university students worldwide.

Filmmaker Ani Hovannisian spoke at the annual meeting (Karine Armen photo)

For three decades, the Los Angeles affiliate has been at the forefront of these efforts, cultivating a legacy of service and empowerment. Its work includes supporting women in higher education, promoting equity in STEM fields, and expanding access to vocational training that leads to sustainable careers. The affiliate remains deeply committed to gender equity and social responsibility.

Annual Meeting and Scholarship Announcement

AIWA’s annual meeting was in the morning on May 2 at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. The first part of the meeting included breakfast, a guest speaker, filmmaker Ani Hovannisian Kevorkian, and the announcement of the recipients of the Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarships. In the second part of the meeting, affiliates reported on their activities and events of 2025.

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Hovannisian talked about her grandparents’ struggle in surviving the genocide, her parents’ life in Fresno, and the importance of sharing our stories. She included a short video from her brother’s wedding, in which her grandmother told the young couple, “Stay Armenian and have many children.” She said, “Please document your stories, ask questions from your grandparents and parents.” She told the new generation of women, “You are our voices, you are already doing what is going to take us forward.”

From left: L. A. City Councilman Adrin Nazarian, AIWA president Silva Katchiguian, and AIWA L. A. affiliate president Houry Aposhian. (Karine Armen photo)

Nicole Nishanian announced the scholarship recipients and announced that instead of $5,000, each would receive $10,000. The five scholarship recipients were Nicole Tsarukian, Gabriella Deeb, Nareh Abovian (who could not attend), Sylva Pinedjian, and Lilia Margaryan.

Houry Aposhian, the president of AIWA Los Angeles, said, “We have created a great relationship with the Armenian Consulate in Glendale. The staff is all women, and they support women’s issues.”

Lilit Yenokyan, San Francisco affiliate president, said, “I am very excited to be here and support the formation of the next generation of AIWA women, bringing everyone together, and creating belonging for Armenian women to come lean on each other, empower, and grow together.”

 

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