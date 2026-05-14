AIWA Celebrates 35th Anniversary

GLENDALE — The Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) marked its 35th anniversary, alongside the 30th anniversary of its Los Angeles affiliate, with a gala on Saturday, May 2 at Reflections Venue.

The gala’s master of ceremonies was Jacqueline Sarkissian, KTLA reporter. The keynote speaker was Silva Harapetian, an Emmy-nominated journalist, documentary producer, and Amazon best-selling author with over 20 years of experience reporting for major networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX. Greg Hosharian and the Armenian Pops Ensemble provided musical performances.

Sarkissian said, “Whether you are here because of your Armenian heritage, your values, or you believe in empowering women, your support tonight turns this vision into a lasting impact.”

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian expressed his support for and appreciation of AIWA and blessed the event.

Harapetian shared her memories of living in Iran, moving to Glendale, the challenges she faced when trying to become a reporter as an immigrant, and her mother’s resilience. Harapetian said, “When no agent represented me, I created my own opportunities. Looking back, I didn’t set out to be a trailblazer; I just wanted to tell meaningful stories.” She added, “I kept pushing into rooms that were not built for people like me, and I stayed, because this is what legacy looked like.”

President of AIWA Silva Katchiguian talked about the importance of empowering women and the support from the gala’s participants. Later, some women received awards for their contributions to AIWA. Along with the awards, Los Angeles City Council member Adrin Nazarian gave certificates of appreciation.